Top 3 NFL QBs with the best record against a single opponent ft. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers 

Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady share many characteristics. They are both great quarterbacks, they both play with a chip on their shoulder and both of them are proven winners. But another thing Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers share, is the fact that they both have one particular team that they like picking on. In fact, they form part of a trio who have had the measure of one particular divisional rival all throughout their career, dating back to 1950. We look at Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and the one quarterback sandwiched between them, all of whom have taken to ruling the roost over one particular opponent.

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Ben Roethlisberger's single team dominance

#1 - Tom Brady against the Buffalo Bills

Tom Brady famously does not have a losing record against any franchise in the NFL and he has defeated all 32 teams in the NFL. But his special ire has always been reserved for former AFC East divisional rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

Greg Auman @gregauman You'll hear a lot this week about Tom Brady being 32-3 all-time vs. Bills. And one of the losses was Week 17 in 2014, Patriots had home field locked up, Brady only played the first half, threw for 80 yards in a 17-9 Buffalo win. You'll hear a lot this week about Tom Brady being 32-3 all-time vs. Bills. And one of the losses was Week 17 in 2014, Patriots had home field locked up, Brady only played the first half, threw for 80 yards in a 17-9 Buffalo win.

In total, he has played against the Buffalo Bills 35 times, emerging victorious on 32 occasions, losing only three times. It is a record of utter magnificence and Tom Brady leads all quarterbacks in racking up wins against a particular rival. One can add to this too to the myriad other records that he already possesses.

#2 - Ben Roethlisberger against the Cleveland Browns

Another great quarterback of the modern era comes in at second on this list, and his record against the Cleveland Browns is tremendously impressive. If there is one team that will not miss Ben Roethlisberger should he retire this season, it has to be the Cleveland Browns.

Blitzburgh 🎄 @BlitzVideos The Steelers are 22-6-1 under Mike Tomlin against the Browns and 8-5-1 in Cleveland. Ben Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 in his career against the Browns and is 11-2-1 when playing in Cleveland. #Steelers The Steelers are 22-6-1 under Mike Tomlin against the Browns and 8-5-1 in Cleveland. Ben Roethlisberger is 24-3-1 in his career against the Browns and is 11-2-1 when playing in Cleveland. #Steelers

Big Ben has played 28 games against the Cleveland Browns and won 24 of them, losing just three and drawing one. It is a record that speaks for itself.

#3 - Aaron Rodgers against the Chicago Bears

Finally on the list is Aaron Rodgers. His rallying cry after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears back in week 6 of this season, was legendary. He professed to owning the Bears with some choice words, but no one can deny the veracity of his claim.

NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS Self-appointed new Bears Owner Aaron Rodgers improves to 22-5 in his career against Bears and 11-3 vs them in Chicago. Self-appointed new Bears Owner Aaron Rodgers improves to 22-5 in his career against Bears and 11-3 vs them in Chicago. https://t.co/nbqeGCok9S

He has faced the Chicago Bears 27 times. Apart from five losses, Aaron Rodgers has emerged victorious in 22 games in the balance. Coaches and personnel have changed, but Aaron Rodgers beating the Chicago Bears remains an almost annual ritual.

Edited by David Nyland