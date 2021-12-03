"Not what Aaron Rodgers was doing" - New York Giants player takes a dig at Packers QB over his COVID recovery

Aaron Rodgers and his COVID controversy have clearly divided fans, as well as players, on how the Packers quarterback handled (or mishandled) the situation. After it was discovered that Rodgers misled the general public by stating that he was "immunized," he immediately went into PR mode by talking about holistic approaches that he took in order to build his immune system to the point where it would (hopefully) be resistant against the virus.

The resounding responses were met with emotions that ranged from total confusion to utter laughter. This reaction was not only elicited from the media and fans, but from many players, as well.

Aaron Rodgers drew heat for consulting Joe Rogan

Rodgers has also been criticized for consulting with UFC commentator and comedian Joe Rogan and for taking his advice when it comes to COVID recovery and the holistic approach.

One of the most recent players to criticize Rodgers over the COVID controversy is New York Giants star safety Logan Ryan, who recently tested positive for COVID. Although Ryan is fully vaccinated, he tested positive and has missed his team's previous two games.

Ryan first spoke about how he felt physically and not being able to play, as well as his thoughts on how Aaron Rodgers handled his COVID recovery.

"Trust me, I wanted to pull up in the parking lot with my uniform on and run in, right before kickoff, but the NFL doesn’t allow it based on protocols and stuff like that. Very fortunate for me and my family that it wasn’t too bad. But it is going around, I encourage people to treat it serious and encourage people vaccinated or not, stay masked up and keep doing everything we can because it’s still going around. Very fortunate though."

His attention, then, turned to Aaron Rodgers.

"I was doing everything I could holistically, not what Aaron Rodgers was doing, but I was taking vitamins and drinking water. Fortunately, I recovered pretty quickly and I’m back here to get my wind back and back with the guys and I’m very excited to be back."

The safety did not mince words when speaking of the vast differences in the "holistic" approach taken between him and the three-time NFL MVP.

Logan Ryan returns this week as the Giants take on the Miami Dolphins this weekend, while Rodgers and the Packers have a bye week.

