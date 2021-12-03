"You don't look a day over 40"-Packers OL David Bakhtiari roasts Aaron Rodgers on his Birthday

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has continued to make headlines over the last few months. Whether he likes it or not, he has become the topic of jokes and even "Saturday Night Live" skits.

With today being Aaron Rodgers' 38th birthday, the jokes and fun didn't stop. Especially when it comes to one of his longtime teammates and friends, offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

Aaron Rodgers is roasted in birthday message by Packers O-lineman David Bakhtiari

The Green Bay Packers tweeted a "Happy Birthday" message to their quarterback on Thursday. Bakhtiari retweeted the post and wished Aaron Rodgers a Happy Birthday.

David Bakhtiari went on to say that Rodgers doesn't "look a day over 40" and created the hashtag "big toe guy."

David Bakhtiari roasted Aaron Rodgers not only on his appearance but also poked fun at Rodgers' recent broken toe saga.

Despite bye week, Aaron Rodgers still dealing with lingering toe injury

Not only is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers celebrating his 38th birthday this week, he's also enjoying some time off. The Green Bay Packers are on a bye week before gearing up for a Week 14 Sunday night matchup against the Chicago Bears.

But Rodgers' toe injury news continues to circulate.

Rodgers has been playing with a broken toe that he once joked was "COVID toe" but then later retracted that statement. Rodgers even put his toe up to the camera during a ZOOM media appearance to show reporters the injured toe and that it was in fact broken and not a "COVID toe."

Rodgers even took it up another notch by adding the picture of himself holding his foot up to the camera to his personal Twitter page.

NFL Trade News @NFLTradeNews RapSheet: From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirmed to @PatMcAfeeShow that he won’t have surgery on his toe this week, with hopes that it heels enough on its own to be good next week. RapSheet: From @GMFB: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers confirmed to @PatMcAfeeShow that he won’t have surgery on his toe this week, with hopes that it heels enough on its own to be good next week. https://t.co/skkEOpGknx

There was even speculation that Aaron Rodgers may undergo a surgical procedure during the bye week to repair the broken pinky toe.

But Aaron Rodgers said this week that he won't be undergoing any surgery on his toe because it will immobilize the toe and make it nearly impossible to play through. Rodgers even believes that members of the Green Bay Packers coaching staff may have leaked information regarding his toe injury to the media.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

With all that Rodgers has been through this season, there wouldn't be a better way to end it than to bring the Lombardi trophy back where it originated from.

Edited by LeRon Haire