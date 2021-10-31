Aaron Rodgers finally reveals incredible Halloween costume

Fans and media members often view Aaron Rodgers as grumpy, sarcastic and snarky.

The veteran quarterback may be beloved in his locker room by teammates (not so much by the Packers' brass). Still, the world sees the "discount double-checking" quarterback as someone who loves to stick it to fans, as he did weeks ago at Soldier Field against the Chicago Bears.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans "I STILL OWN YOU." - Aaron Rodgers to Bears fans https://t.co/7S0cuzXJAG

Perhaps this is why people were in shock to see Aaron Rodgers in his Halloween costume.

Aaron Rodgers shows off his Halloween costume

A couple of months ago, Rodgers made his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show and informed host Pat McAfee that he was growing his hair out as part of a Halloween costume.

The costume was finally revealed with Rodgers dressing up as John Wick, the character played by actor Keanu Reeves. Not only was Rodgers looking like John Wick with the hair, but he also recreated a famous scene from "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum."

Nicole Menner @NicoleMenner The highly anticipated Aaron Rodgers costume reveal.



(via Rodgers IG) The highly anticipated Aaron Rodgers costume reveal. (via Rodgers IG) https://t.co/HrZQKIWO8a

Aaron Rodgers was not the only member of the Green Bay Packers to dress up for Halloween.

David Bakhtiari and his fiancee Frankie dressed as 1970s duo Cheech and Chong; Randall Cobb was dressed as rapper and producer Kanye West (who wore a similar outfit this past summer for an event for his album); and Lucas Patrick, along with his wife Annie, dressed as Rip Wheeler and wife Beth Dutton from the show "Yellowstone."

As the team's leader and quarterback, is it fair to say that Rodgers led the way with the best costume? That remains to be seen. However, the sheer months-long wait and baiting by Rodgers that had fans seething to know what his outfit would be.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It would also be a safe bet that with a 7-1 record and coming off of a Thursday night win against the previously unbeaten Arizona Cardinals, Packers fans would have loved to have seen Rodgers in any outfit besides another NFL jersey.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar