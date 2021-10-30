3 TEs the Green Bay Packers should target after Robert Tonyan's injury

The Green Bay Packers entered Thursday Night Football with a game plan to utilize tight end Robert Tonyan more with their top receivers ruled out. The tight end had four targets, three catches and 49 receiving yards before suffering a severe knee injury in the third quarter.

The Green Bay Packers handed the Arizona Cardinals their first loss of the season but lost their star tight end in the process.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet From NFL Now: #Packers TE Robert Tonyan is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, and he had an MRI this morning to confirm what could be very bad news. From NFL Now: #Packers TE Robert Tonyan is feared to have suffered a significant knee injury, and he had an MRI this morning to confirm what could be very bad news. https://t.co/jnaHpeeWRg

Robert Tonyan suffered a torn ACL and will miss the rest of the 2021 season. Tonyan hasn't been a considerable playmaker this year, but the Green Bay Packers were starting to use him more in the passing game.

Losing him would affect the offense and the Packers would be best suited to bring in another tight end. Josiah Deguara has four targets through eight games and Marcedes Lewis had one on Thursday, a touchdown that got reversed as he was out of bounds. Neither of these players can fill Robert Tonyan's place.

The NFL trade deadline is four days away, giving the Green Bay Packers just enough time to make a quick trade for a quality vertical threat. But who should they target?

Three tight ends for Green Bay Packers to target with Robert Tonyan out for season

#1 - Evan Engram, New York Giants

Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman Matt Schneidman @mattschneidman



“I’m sick for Bobby,” he said.



Wouldn’t get specific, but it didn’t sound good. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Matt LaFleur get as emotional as he just did talking about Robert Tonyan and his knee injury.“I’m sick for Bobby,” he said.Wouldn’t get specific, but it didn’t sound good. @NicoleMenner saw Tonyan on crutches. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Matt LaFleur get as emotional as he just did talking about Robert Tonyan and his knee injury.“I’m sick for Bobby,” he said.Wouldn’t get specific, but it didn’t sound good. @NicoleMenner saw Tonyan on crutches. If this is as serious as LaFleur made it seem and I’m the Packers, I’m calling the Giants with an offer for Evan Engram. twitter.com/mattschneidman… If this is as serious as LaFleur made it seem and I’m the Packers, I’m calling the Giants with an offer for Evan Engram. twitter.com/mattschneidman…

One tight end that is getting some trade buzz as the deadline nears is Evan Engram. The value of the 2017 first-round pick has plummeted due to his consistent drops and injury history. He's playing on his fifth-year option and the New York Giants may want to move on from him.

Engram has only 20 catches and zero touchdowns in 2021. He's not as talented as Robert Tonyan, but Evan Engram could be mixed with Deguara and Lewis to form a solid committee.

#2 - Trey Burton, Free agent

Neil Dutton @ndutton13 Tight end is not an area of strength on the #Packers right now. Mercedes Lewis is more blocker than receiver at this stage of his career. Wonder if they kick the tyres on Trey Burton? Probably the most notable street FA at the position. Tight end is not an area of strength on the #Packers right now. Mercedes Lewis is more blocker than receiver at this stage of his career. Wonder if they kick the tyres on Trey Burton? Probably the most notable street FA at the position.

Trey Burton spent 2020 with the Indianapolis Colts, but his injury history has kept him off a team in 2021. His best season was in 2018 with the Chicago Bears when he had 54 catches, 569 yards and six touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers have around $5 million in cap space and Trey Burton would come in on the league minimum. Like Evan Engram, Trey Burton won't be able to fill Robert Tonyan's boots alone but could play within a committee and keep the offense on track.

#3 - Hayden Hurst, Atlanta Falcons

Hayden Hurst is a former first-round selection who hasn't had a stellar stint with the Atlanta Falcons. Rookie Kyle Pitts has taken off and Hurst is averaging under three targets per game.

He's coming off a 2020 campaign where he had 56 catches, 571 yards and six touchdowns with Atlanta. The Falcons could still utilize Hurst, but the Green Bay Packers could give him a more prominent role. The Packers could get him for a fifth or sixth-round pick.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hurst is set to make under $2 million in 2021. He could be a decent starter with the Packers and have a future with the team beyond this season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht