5 Best-Value NFL Contracts for Packers in 2021

Green Bay Packers fans are in desperate need of some good news. The 2021 offseason has felt like one long, cruel joke in the Packers nation. Reports first emerged that Aaron Rodgers had requested a trade. Those reports have done nothing but intensify since then. Rodgers' relationship with the Packers organization has all but deteriorated.

Next, reports broke that long-term extension talks with star wide receiver Davante Adams had broken down. Adams is set to become a free agent following the 2021 season. The Packers look extremely unlikely to be able to sign him long-term.

Despite the mess with Rodgers and Adams, everything in Green Bay isn't all bad. One of the more positive things going for the Packers right now is some of the great-value contracts they have on their roster.

Green Bay Packers 5 Best-Value Contracts in 2021

#1 - Jaire Alexander, CB

Jaire Alexander is a top-three corner in the NFL and he's only earning a base salary of $2,123,238 in 2021. His cap hit is slightly higher at $3,834,281.

The reason for this incredible value is because Alexander is still on his rookie contract. Alexander is the perfect case study for why it's so important to draft well. The Packers hit a home run when they selected Alexander in the 2018 NFL Draft and now reap the benefits of paying very little for elite talent.

Alexander is only getting better too. He made his first Pro Bowl in 2020. When targeted in the passing game, he held quarterbacks to a 67.4 passer rating. Simply put, he's a lockdown corner.

Eventually Green Bay will have to pay Alexander the big bucks, but for now, he's one of the best-value contracts in the entire NFL.

#2 - Adrian Amos, S

Adrian Amos doesn't get talked about nearly enough as one of the league's best safeties. Throughout his time with the Chicago Bears and the Packers, Amos has been nothing but consistently great.

He can be a strong presence against the run, but where he really shines is in pass coverage. Amos had nine pass breakups last season.

You'll be shocked to hear that Amos will only have a base salary of $990,000 in 2021. His cap hit is higher at $5,972,000, but it's still well below what Amos could get on the open market.

#3 - Robert Tonyan, TE

Robert Tonyan had a very unexpected breakout season in 2020. Tonyan had 52 catches, 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. In his first two seasons with the Packers, Tonyan had only 14 catches combined.

What's perhaps even more impressive is how quickly Tonyan was able to earn Rodgers' trust.

Tonyan's compensation is much lower when compared to other tight ends with similar production. He will earn a base salary of $1,035,000 in 2021, with a cap hit of $1,504,800. That's a steal for a reliable tight end target in today's NFL.

#4 - Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR

Marquez Valdes-Scantling isn't an elite talent like others on this list, but he's good at what his role calls him to do.

Valdes-Scantling can stretch a defense with the best of them. In 2020, he had a league-leading 20.9 yards per reception. He's a big play waiting to happen almost every time he touches the ball.

Valdes-Scantling will obtain a base salary of $2,183,000 in 2021. His cap hit is $2,237,389. Again, Valdes-Scantling is never going to be an All-Pro receiver, but he's an excellent role player and that's what makes his contract such good value.

#5 - Aaron Jones, RB

Even after receiving a contract extension this offseason, Aaron Jones still makes the list of the Packers' best-value contracts. Why you may ask? Jones has a base salary of $1,000,000 in 2021 and his cap hit is $4,464,705. The Packers' front office did an excellent job with Jones' extension.

Keep in mind, this is coming off a Pro Bowl season by Jones in which he ran for over 1,100 yards. He also added another 355 receiving yards.

Jones' extension is a bit backloaded, which means his 2022 cap hit will be much higher than the bargain it's at now. That being said, the salary cap will grow significantly in the 2022 offseason, which means Jones will still be good value even next season.

