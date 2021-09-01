Irv Smith injury: 3 potential replacements for the Minnesota Vikings before the start of the season

Irv Smith is expected to miss most, if not all, of 2021 after suffering an injury that requires surgery. Without Smith, the Vikings are scrambling to find a solution. Do the Vikings have any options at this time? The options are thin unless the Vikings wade into trade territory.

Here's a look at three players who may fit the Vikings' new-found vacancy.

Three players who fit the Minnesota Vikings' Irv Smith-sized hole

#1 - Trey Burton

Trey Burton is still on the market. The tight end is still in his 20s and could serve as a stop-gap solution for 2021. Last season, Burton played for the Indianapolis Colts. He earned 250 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, he won't exactly be a Rob Gronkowski but he could serve as a cheap bandaid to get the squad through the season.

Vikings’ TE Irv Smith underwent surgery to repair his meniscus this morning. With a 4-5 month recovery timetable, it is most likely to end his season, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

Burton's best season came only three years ago in 2018. That year, he earned 54 catches for 569 yards and six touchdowns. If the Vikings were to get that Burton, they may see an upgrade over Irv Smith this season, as Smith only earned 365 yards and five touchdowns in 2020.

If nothing else, after the season ends, the Vikings can slide Irv Smith in and Trey Burton out.

#2 - Tyler Eifert

Tyler Eifert is still a free agent. His biggest red flag is his injury history. However, Eifert has quietly stayed healthy over the last two seasons, playing in 31 of the last 32 games. In both years, Eifert earned about 400 yards and three touchdowns each season. By picking him up, the Vikings would be able to essentially replace Smith's production for almost free.

#3 - Virgil Green

If the Vikings snooze and miss out on Eifert and Burton, they could make a move for Virgil Green. At 33, there are questions about his ability to make it through a full season. He's also not been very productive as a receiving tight end, having never caught more than one touchdown in a season in his career.

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

However, if the Vikings only want a veteran with run-blocking potential and do not want to waste draft picks on a player who will only likely play one season, Virgil Green is only a call away.

