Aaron Rodgers turns 38: Is retirement on the horizon?

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was born on December 2, 1983. That makes him 38 years old as Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season approaches. This is right around the age when most quarterbacks in NFL history are starting to see a decline in their physical abilities.

Time is undefeated in the NFL, except against Tom Brady. Every player hits a point in their career where they are physically unable to perform at the level that they are used to. For some quarterbacks, it happens gradually, and with others, it hits them suddenly.

Aaron Rodgers' production

Though he is now 38 years old, Aaron Rodgers has yet to show any signs of slowing down from a performance perspective. He won the NFL MVP award for the 2020 season, the third of his legendary career, and is one of the favorites to win it again entering Week 13 of the 2021 season.

At 37 years old in the 2020 season, Aaron Rodgers put together one of the best statistical years of his career. He set new career highs in completion percentage, touchdown passes and QBR. It was also his tenth straight season with less than ten interceptions.

Aaron Rodgers is, once again, having an excellent season in 2021. He is currently the second favorite to win the NFL MVP, trailing only Tom Brady. He has the second-highest passer rating and third-best QBR in the NFL this year while throwing 23 touchdowns against just four interceptions. The Packers have the second-best record in the NFL entering Week 13.

Will Aaron Rodgers retire soon?

Obviously his production has not shown any signs of dropping off yet. He is still as elite of a quarterback as he has ever been in his career. That doesn't mean retirement won't happen in the near future for Aaron Rodgers. The clock is always ticking, and the regression is going to come at some point. The question of when is the great unknown.

Aaron Rodgers could decide to go out on top rather than wait for the regression to arrive. Not many legends have been able to do so, but it's still a possibility. Another factor that could play into his retirement debate is his reported unhappiness with the Green Bay Packers organization.

Prior to the start of the 2021 NFL season, he threatened not to play football at all if he was not traded. He ultimately came back but said this would be his last year in Green Bay, one way or another. If the Packers, once again, refuse to part ways with him this offseason, retirement could be an option for him. His contract is under team control until the end of the 2022 NFL season.

