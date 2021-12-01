NFL MVP Race: Latest Power Rankings ft. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady - November 30th, 2021

The NFL MVP race is starting to take shape entering Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. There are several candidates who still have a strong chance to win the award. Performances over the last six weeks of the regular season will be crucial in determining the 2021 NFL MVP. Here are the current top five in the running.
Week 13 NFL MVP Race
#5 - QB Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals
Last week: #4
Kyler Murray appears ready to make his return to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 13 after missing the last three games due to injury. He still leads the entire NFL in completion percentage, passer rating and yards per completion. He also ranks 5th in QBR and has won seven of his eight games this season. He will look to remind the world why he was the NFL MVP favorite prior to the injury.
#4 - QB Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Last week: #2
Dak Prescott dropped a bit in the NFL MVP race after the Dallas Cowboys lost for the third time in their last four games. He still ranks in the top five in passer rating and completion percentage while also ranking in the top ten in passing yards and touchdowns.
The Cowboys have a favorable schedule down the stretch so Dak Prescott will look to get things rolling again. The Cowboys' top two wide receivers, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper, could both possibly return to the lineup in Week 13.