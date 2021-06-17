Who was the 2020 NFL MVP?

Aaron Rodgers had a near-perfect NFL season in 2020. The Packers icon went four straight games without throwing a single interception to open the season, and in that four-game stretch, Rodgers made 139 pass attempts and completed 70 percent of his passes.

The reigning NFL MVP threw interceptions in just four of the 16 games he played last season. Rodgers threw for 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions for the Packers offense in 2020. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers accounted for two of the five interceptions during the regular season.

Rodgers threw three or more touchdowns in 12 of the 16 regular-season games for the Packers in 2020. He also added 149 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns on 38 attempts. There wasn't much that Aaron Rodgers couldn't do in 2020.

Here's a look at Aaron Rodgers' 2020 NFL season that saw him bring home his third NFL MVP award.

Aaron Rodgers' 2020-2021 NFL MVP season

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay star came out of the gates on a hot streak in the 2020-2021 season. Four games of the 2020 season stood out the most for Rodgers: Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings, Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons, Week 8 against the San Francisco 49ers, and Week 15 against the Tennessee Titans.

Aaron Rodgers torched the Minnesota Vikings secondary in Week 1 of the 2020 season, completing 72.7 of his passes for 364 passing yards and four touchdowns. The NFL MVP threw the football 44 times during the Week 1 matchup against the Vikings.

Week 4 of the 2020 NFL season saw Rodgers complete 81.8 percent of his passes for 327 passing yards and four touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons. Rodgers threw the football 33 times against the Falcons. He didn't commit a single interception in those 33 passes.

The Green Bay Packers faced the San Francisco 49ers on four days' rest in Week 8. Green Bay played the Vikings on Sunday and met the 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Despite the scheduling crunch, Aaron Rodgers completed 80.6 percent of his passes for 305 yards and had four touchdowns on just four days' rest.

Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers

The Packers QB's outing against the Tennessee Titans, though, was the most of the lot. Rodgers completed 84 percent of his passes for 231 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. What makes these numbers even more impressive is that the two teams were playing against the weather that evening, battling through snow.

All four games played a pivotal role in Aaron Rodgers bringing the NFL MVP Award to Green Bay for the 2020 season. It also helped that the Packers quarterback threw 4,299 yards, 48 touchdowns and just five interceptions.

Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the Packers' number in 2020, halting the Aaron Rodgers juggernaut and his quest to win a second Super Bowl ring.

