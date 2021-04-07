NFL: How many times has Tom Brady won the MVP award?

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest player in NFL history. After 20 seasons in the league, Brady holds almost every quarterbacking record and has also collected quite a few accolades along the way.

In addition to the monstrous seven Super Bowl wins in 11 appearances, Brady has won the Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player award thrice in his career.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star won his MVP honors as quarterback for the New England Patriots in 2007, 2010, and 2017.

Brady=GOAT. CONGRATS brother!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 6, 2017

How many times was Tom Brady selected as the most valuable player?

Let's look at each of Tom Brady's MVP-winning seasons.

#1 - First MVP Award (2007)

New England had one of the most explosive offenses in NFL history in 2007. Brady led from the front and set an NFL record for most touchdown passes during the regular season with 50 and was named the league MVP.

That season he became the fastest quarterback to reach 100 wins in his career. In the AFC Divisional round, Brady recorded the highest completion percentage for a single game, connecting with 92.9 percent of his passes.

During the Super Bowl, Brady set an NFL record by attempting 48 throws without an interception. The Patriots flew past the rest of the NFL teams en route to an undefeated regular season before yielding to the New York Giants in a gut-wrenching loss in Super Bowl XLII.

The game is widely remembered for David Tyree's "helmet catch" and is considered one of the biggest upsets in North American sports history.

Most passing TDs in 1st 7 games of a season in #NFL History...



Tom Brady - 27 (2007)

Russell Wilson - 26 (2020)

Peyton Manning - 25 (2013) — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) November 3, 2020

#2 - First unanimous MVP (2010)

In 2010 Brady became the first unanimous winner of the NFL MVP Award.

Brady was terrific throughout the season as he led New England to a 14-2 record, the best in the NFL. He had a record streak of 355 pass attempts without being intercepted and threw 36 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

Brady broke his own impressive record from the 2007 NFL season by completing 65.9% of his pass attempts for 3,900 yards.

Only unanimous MVPs in NFL history:



Tom Brady, 2010

Lamar Jackson, 2019 pic.twitter.com/wMeWoJxS7J — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) February 1, 2020

#3 - Oldest player to win MVP (2017)

The veteran quarterback was awarded the NFL's highest individual honor for the third time at the end of the 2017 regular season.

Brady won his third MVP award at 40, the oldest NFL player to receive the award thus far. Peyton Manning previously held the honor when he won it in 2013 at 37.

Brady led the NFL in with 4,577 passing yards and finished third in adjusted yards per attempt (8.36). He threw 32 touchdown passes with a passer rating of 102.8.

But like his 2007 MVP campaign, the season ended in despair for Brady, as the New England Patriots were beaten in the Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Despite the loss, Brady set the record for most passing yards in a Super Bowl with 505.