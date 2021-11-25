Is CeeDee Lamb playing today vs Las Vegas Raiders? Latest on Cowboys WR's injury

CeeDee Lamb's Dallas Cowboys have plenty of experience playing on Thanksgiving, as they play just about every year. That said, facing a frisky Las Vegas Raiders squad with their backs against the wall, the Cowboys will need all hands on deck.

Considering their own offensive struggles in recent weeks, the 'boys will need everyone out wide they can.

Will CeeDee Lamb be able to play just four days after his injury?

Will CeeDee Lamb play on Thanksgiving?

According to CBS Sports, CeeDee Lamb is dealing with a concussion suffered in a painful loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Lamb had a limited practice on Wednesday and is officially listed as "questionable."

It is a good sign that Lamb is at least participating in practice just days after the injury.

That said, with him being limited, it puts a ceiling on the hopes of playing in the Turkey game. It is unknown how limited the practice actually was.

With the Cowboys 7-3 and two games ahead of their closest opponents in the division, the team may take extra care with Lamb. On the other hand, with Amari Cooper still dealing with Covid-19, the Cowboys are suddenly limited at wide receiver without Lamb.

It would not be a surprise if they were to rush Lamb back onto the field for Thursday's contest.

According to Jon Machota, CeeDee Lamb is "doing really well" and has a chance to play on Sunday. He is apparently making remarkable progress.

The fact that he may be ready to go just four days after a concussion is impressive. It perhaps also helps to be only 22 years old.

As a rookie last season, CeeDee Lamb was nearly a 1000-yard receiver, earning 935 yards and five touchdowns. This season, Lamb has a shot at being even more productive.

Through ten games, Lamb has 50 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.

Dallas Cowboys v Minnesota Vikings

If Lamb misses this week, it seems he will certainly be back for the next game. As such, the Cowboys could get both Cooper and Lamb back at the same time, giving the Cowboys' offense a much-needed boost for the final third of the season.

