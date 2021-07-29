NFL Trade Rumors: 3 realistic options for Aaron Rodgers in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is back with the Green Bay Packers for 2021, but there's no guarantee he'll stay with the franchise beyond the upcoming NFL season.

The quarterback reiterated how unsatisfied he was with the front office in his first press conference since reporting to training camp.

“I love this team, I love the or—you know, the fans.”



Perhaps it was just a slip, but this felt like one of the more telling moments during Aaron Rodgers’ press conference. pic.twitter.com/MSHH6qRQYI — Field Yates (@FieldYates) July 28, 2021

Brian Gutekunst, the general manager, confirmed that Rodgers would be able to choose where he'll play in 2022. It's also not a certainty that he'll play elsewhere next year, so the best thing we can do right now is to wait.

Looking at the possible options for Rodgers next year, one thing is clear: money will play a big part.

Three realistic options for Aaron Rodgers to play in 2022

#1 - Denver Broncos

Most people believed that if Rodgers were 100% determined to never play for the Packers again, his best destination would be Denver.

The Broncos are a team under a ton of pressure to perform in 2021. The roster is loaded with talent, except at quarterback. High-ceiling-but-inconsistent Drew Lock and the consistent-but-conservative Teddy Bridgewater will fight for the starting job during training camp.

If the Broncos somehow pull off a trade for Rodgers, they would be instant Super Bowl contenders. The AFC West would be the most interesting division in the NFL, with Rodgers facing Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs twice every year.

They couldn't get Rodgers this year, but the Broncos are the leading contenders to sign him in 2022 with their roster and cap space.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

The second option is also from the AFC West, albeit a much different one.

Even though Derek Carr had one of his best seasons last year, Rodgers would still represent an incredible upgrade over him if Gruden somehow convinces him to join the Las Vegas Raiders. The best news for the team is that there will be no cap hit if Carr gets cut or traded in 2022.

Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers

Playing in Las Vegas with a new stadium and with Jon Gruden as head coach would be a fun experience. Their roster is not as talented as Denver's, but the Raiders are still a viable option nonetheless.

#3 - Returning to the Green Bay Packers

The last viable option for Rodgers is to stay where he is right now. Let's say the Packers manage to reach the Super Bowl and Davante Adams gets the contract he desires. Wouldn't that be enough to keep Rodgers in Green Bay?

There’s only one reason to come to Green Bay:



Aaron Rodgers 🐐 pic.twitter.com/9zQFbutpLu — PFF (@PFF) July 28, 2021

Rodgers' future is cloudy and it's impossible to know what he'll do next year. Perhaps retiring in Green Bay after spending his entire career with the Packers excites him.

It's impossible to know what the future holds for Rodgers, but whatever he decides will shake the league's landscape.

Edited by jay.loke710