How will Aaron Rodgers' new deal affect Jordan Love's playing time with Green Bay Packers?

With Aaron Rodgers returning to the Green Bay Packers for at least one more season, Jordan Love's situation with the franchise just got more complicated. Rodgers is the unquestioned starter even though Love was a first-round pick in 2020, and he'll have to sit on the bench for at least another year.

It was clear from the day he declared himself eligible for the 2020 NFL Draft that Love needed a year to get used to the speed of the pro level. But following Rodgers' MVP year and his return to the team yesterday, plus the fact that he controls his own destiny now, Love's future in Green Bay is uncertain at the moment.

When will Jordan Love see the field for the Packers?

One thing that will help Love develop this season is the return of the preseason, which was canceled in 2020. Starters rarely see the field during August, and given Rodgers' caliber, the second-year quarterback will see a lot of time on the field in the coming weeks.

Aaron Rodgers when Jordan Love tried to refer to himself as the Packers starting quarterback pic.twitter.com/PQKpObUt6j — Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) July 26, 2021

But it's really hard to make a prediction of when Love will play in a game that matters. His best shot, of course, is garbage time or a week 17 game when/if Green Bay rests its starters for the playoffs. With Rodgers on the roster, however, there's no way the kid will be QB1.

Green Bay Packers Training Camp

At the end of the day, it may all be part of the Packers' plan. After all, Rodgers sat on the bench for three years before taking over from Brett Favre, before becoming one of the best quarterbacks ever. Perhaps Green Bay hopes to do the same with Love: keep him as QB2 as long as Rodgers is still on the roster, and then let Love prove his worth.

Rodgers returns to the Packers

The Aaron Rodgers saga ended on Monday, July 26, as the quarterback confirmed that he was going to report to the Packers' training camp after the front office made some concessions to void a year of his contract and to allow him to control his own destiny after this season.

The new agreement, once finalized, would help set up Aaron Rodgers’ departure from Green Bay after this season, per sources. https://t.co/NojVojcHjy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Rodgers was seen walking into Lambeau Field today as he underwent physicals to start practicing tomorrow. The Packers officially report to training camp on July 28 and their star quarterback will practice with the rest of the team for the first time since the NFC Championship Game loss back in January. He missed offseason OTAs and the mandatory minicamp.

Edited by Prem Deshpande