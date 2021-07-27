Aaron Rodgers lands in Green Bay ahead of Packers training camp

Months and months of speculation ended on Monday, as Aaron Rodgers decided to return to Green Bay to report to the team's training camp as he braces for another season following a reworked deal between the two parties.

WATCH: Aaron Rodgers has officially landed in Green Bay. Here he is in the plane and being escorted out of the airport.



This will be Rodgers’ 17th season with the Green Bay #Packers. Could this be his last? pic.twitter.com/jOv2uo9zJ1 — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 27, 2021

Rodgers has been away from Green Bay since the end of last season, as he was so disgruntled with the organization that news broke during draft day that he was determined never to play for the Packers again. Rodgers appeared to be on this path as he didn't show up for OTAs and recently missed the team's mandatory minicamp.

There has also been speculation in the last few months about Rodgers wanting a new deal with more guaranteed money. According to Adam Schefter from ESPN, the new agreement doesn't change the structure regarding his pay, but it does allow the quarterback to choose where he will play in 2022.

FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Rodgers lands in Green Bay ahead of Packers 2021 Training Camp @AaronRodgers12 #Packers #FIRSTALERTUPDATE https://t.co/h9wWpdO1Mi — WBAY-TV 2 (@WBAY) July 27, 2021

With Rodgers landing in Green Bay, the biggest roller-coaster of the offseason has now reached its final moments. The Packers will kick off training camp this week and with their star quarterback running the show, they are once again one of the favorites within the NFC.

Rodgers and Adams: The Last Dance?

Divisional Round - Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers

Both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams shared the same Instagram story on Sunday, 25, referencing 'The Last Dance', the Netflix show regarding Michael Jordan's last season with the Chicago Bulls.

With Davante Adams in the final year of his contract and Rodgers free to play wherever he chooses in 2022, all signs point to this being the last year at Green Bay for both players. Of course, this could change over the next few months, just as Rodgers' did a U-turn on his decision to never play for the Packers again.

With Rodgers and Adams on board, the Packers have the best QB-WR duo in the league once again. Adams was the NFL's best receiver in 2020 and Rodgers the best quarterback, as he earned the MVP award for the third time in his career.

Madden NFL released their WR ratings yesterday and Adams was the only player to earn a 99 rating. The Packers are now the favorites to win the NFC North. They might finally get over the NFC Championship Game hump, as they have lost their last four championship game appearances.

