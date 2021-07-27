Packers and Aaron Rodgers are now close to a contract agreement, the team offered concessions

After months of speculation about their future together, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to continue their association for the 2021 NFL season, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Packers are offering concessions and are close to an agreement that would bring Aaron Rodgers back to Green Bay for at least this season, sources tell ESPN. Deal is not done but it is close.



More on NFL Live at 4. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Rodgers' current deal, which he signed in 2018, runs through the end of the 2024 NFL season. But per Schefter, the new agreement between Rodgers and the Packers will allow the quarterback to leave the team at the end of the upcoming season. His contract will be adjusted with no loss of income this year.

The Rodgers-Packers drama has been the biggest story of the NFL offseason and has been a nauseating roller-coaster ride. But the two parties have called a truce for now and Rodgers has agreed to report to training camp to prepare for the upcoming NFL season, which will likely be his last with the Packers.

*Aaron Rodgers’ contract would be adjusted with no loss of income this year to give the Packers more cap room now.



•Mechanisms will be put in place to address Rodgers’ issues with the team. https://t.co/Ku9X9k9lXP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

Davante Adams and Packers to resume contract talks

Rodgers seems destined to leave the Packers at the end of the upcoming season, but star wide receiver Davante Adams is seemingly willing to commit his long-term future to the team.

Adams is entering the final year of the four-year, $58 million contract he signed in 2017 and was reportedly looking to hit free agency next year. However, in the wake of Rodgers' return, Adams is also willing to listen to the Packers' contract offer, per Schefter.

With Aaron Rodgers expected to return to Green Bay while giving the Packers more cap room, Davante Adams now is willing to listen to any contract discussions the team would like to have, per sources. Adams open to a deal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2021

While there is still plenty of ground to cover before the Packers can easy, they will be content for now, knowing that they will have the reigning NFL MVP as well as their star wide receiver for at least another season.

Can Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams complete 'The Last Dance' like the Bulls?

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have been remarkable together in Green Bay. The duo have won plenty of games and division titles together but haven't led the Packers to the Super Bowl.

The Packers were able to make it to the NFC Championship game last season but were beaten by eventual Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this season likely to be their last together, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will play at another level.

It's not going to be easy, but if the duo can replicate what they did last season, the Packers have a chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the campaign.

Edited by jay.loke710