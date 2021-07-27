Packers and Aaron Rodgers are now close to a contract agreement, the team offered concessions

After months of speculation about their future together, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to continue their association for the 2021 NFL season, per NFL insider Adam Schefter.
Rodgers' current deal, which he signed in 2018, runs through the end of the 2024 NFL season. But per Schefter, the new agreement between Rodgers and the Packers will allow the quarterback to leave the team at the end of the upcoming season. His contract will be adjusted with no loss of income this year.
The Rodgers-Packers drama has been the biggest story of the NFL offseason and has been a nauseating roller-coaster ride. But the two parties have called a truce for now and Rodgers has agreed to report to training camp to prepare for the upcoming NFL season, which will likely be his last with the Packers.
Davante Adams and Packers to resume contract talks
Rodgers seems destined to leave the Packers at the end of the upcoming season, but star wide receiver Davante Adams is seemingly willing to commit his long-term future to the team.
Adams is entering the final year of the four-year, $58 million contract he signed in 2017 and was reportedly looking to hit free agency next year. However, in the wake of Rodgers' return, Adams is also willing to listen to the Packers' contract offer, per Schefter.
While there is still plenty of ground to cover before the Packers can easy, they will be content for now, knowing that they will have the reigning NFL MVP as well as their star wide receiver for at least another season.
Can Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams complete 'The Last Dance' like the Bulls?
Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have been remarkable together in Green Bay. The duo have won plenty of games and division titles together but haven't led the Packers to the Super Bowl.
The Packers were able to make it to the NFC Championship game last season but were beaten by eventual Super Bowl champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With this season likely to be their last together, Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams will play at another level.
It's not going to be easy, but if the duo can replicate what they did last season, the Packers have a chance of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of the campaign.