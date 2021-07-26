Breaking News: QB Aaron Rodgers indicates he will kit up for Green Bay Packers in 2021

After several months of speculation, QB Aaron Rodgers is seemingly ready to put this whole thing to bed. Rodgers has reportedly indicated he will suit up for the Green Bay Packers for the 2021 season.

QB Aaron Rodgers states he plans to return to Green Bay

As reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Aaron Rodgers has told people in his close circle that he indeed plans to play for GB this season. There are still many factors at play and the future beyond 2021 is very unclear. GM Brian Gutekunst says he is "hopeful" that there will be a positive conclusion to the Aaron Rodgers saga.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers has indicated to people close to him that he does plan to play for GB this season, sources say. That is the expectation. Many factors at play, but with GM Brian Gutekunst saying he is “hopeful” for a positive outcome, there is a glimmer of optimism. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

Ever since the Green Bay Packers drafted QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft instead of a much-needed WR, Aaron Rodgers has been sour towards the team's front office.

Rodgers has been vocal about his feelings of disrespect from the team and management. Throughout the summer, there has been heavy speculation, rumors, and jokes about Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers. Rodgers himself hasn't focused on football and has been living his best life in Hawaii and on the greens.

From NFL Now: Things between #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and the organization appear to be slowly starting to thaw. More here 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/bbICIi1SHv — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 26, 2021

The news of Aaron Rodgers' "return" could have an impact on WR Davante Adams' future, too. After Rodgers turned down a contract extension from GB that would have made him the highest paid NFL player, Davante Adams broke off negotiations for his own long-term deal. Adams has been one of the players who has advocated for Aaron Rodgers to get the respect he deserves.

It's unknown whether Aaron Rodgers will report to training camp this week. Everyone in Green Bay has been buzzing, though, since the news broke this morning.

It was perfect timing, too. The Green Bay Packers' annual shareholder meeting starts this afternoon and GM Brian Gutekunst and CEO Mark Murphy are set to speak. The news from Aaron Rodgers will surely be a hot topic and one that should delight shareholders, especially since the Packers had an operating loss in income due to COVID-19, but received over $120 million from investment gains.

Murthy echoes Gutekunst: “We want Aaron back. We’re committed to (Rodgers) for 2021 and beyond. He’s our leader and we look forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.” Says it’s been challenging offseason but can’t forget all Rodgers has done for them. Phenomenal talent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2021

Aaron Rodgers should show up and drive the team with a vengeance as he tries to claim one more Super Bowl before retirement. Past 2021, there is still uncertainty.

Rodgers has stated that he wants $90 million guaranteed over two years to remain with Green Bay for the remainder of his career. That would tie him with Patrick Mahomes at $45 million per year as the highest paid players in the league.

Such a deal serves as a "screw you" to the team, though. The Packers won't be able to release or trade him after committing that amount. It would also force Jordan Love to continue warming the bench for three more seasons.

