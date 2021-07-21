NFL Power Rankings 2021: Green Bay Packers No.3 ahead of training camp

The Green Bay Packers have lost two straight NFC Championship games over the past two seasons. They were terrific in the regular season last year, securing the NFC's #1 seed, but fell just one game short of an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Green Bay looked set to challenge for a Super Bowl berth this season but those plans took a massive hit after news broke that Aaron Rodgers wanted out of Lambeau. The star quarterback has skipped all Packers OTAs, including mandatory minicamp.

Second-year quarterback Jordan Love has taken all the first-team snaps in Rodgers' absence and could be set to start the season as the Packers' quarterback.

Where did the Green Bay Packers rank in the NFL in 2020?

The Packers were the number one seed in the NFC heading into the NFL playoffs. They enjoyed home-field advantage after going 13-3 in the regular season.

Green Bay Packers 2020 Offensive Ranking

Green Bay had the number one offense in the NFL last season. They led the league in points (509) and in passing touchdowns. Aaron Rodgers also had the lowest number of turnovers among quarterbacks.

Green Bay Packers 2020 Defensive Ranking

The Packers ranked 13th in points against and ninth in total yards. Both were significant improvements from the 2019 season. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was let go after the team made some major defensive errors during the NFC Championship game.

What do the Packers need to improve on?

Offensive Improvements

It’s hard to improve on the number one position, so the Packers will be trying to maintain their electric offense this season. If Aaron Rodgers returns to the team, then they will be on track to be one of the best offenses in the league again.

But if Jordan Love leads the Packers offense, then expectations could drop dramatically. Thankfully for Packers fans, star running back Aaron Jones re-signed with the team. He will need to take on a much more significant role in Rodgers’ absence.

Defensive Improvements

The Green Bay Packers front office was not happy with how the defense played in the postseason, which led to Mike Pettine being let go. New DC Joe Barry has been tasked with upgrading the Packers defense.

The unit is led by defensive end Za’Darius Smith and star cornerback Jaire Alexander. Packers fans will be hoping other defensive players like Rashad Gary and Kenny Clark can step up and play at a Pro Bowl level in 2021.

How can the Packers make a run at the Super Bowl?

The Packers are right on the brink of a Super Bowl appearance. The team has the experience and players to seriously challenge for the Vince Lombardi trophy this season.

It all comes down to getting the Aaron Rodgers situation resolved.

Key players that can help the Packers win the Super Bowl

Aaron Rodgers: The reigning MVP is the critical piece to the Packers' Super Bowl hopes. If he continues to hold out and does not return to the team this season, then the franchise's Super Bowl hopes are probably over.

Green Bay Packers defense: The Packers' offense was the best in the NFL last season, but once again, it wasn't enough to make the Super Bowl. It's time for the defense to step up and provide the spectacular offense with some help. If the defense can improve, then Green Bay is a real threat to win the NFC title in 2021/22.

