Davante Adams 2021 Fantasy Football rankings, impact, Dynasty outlook and more

Green Bay Packers star wide receiver Davante Adams may be the best in the business at the position in the NFL. The 28-year-old wideout enters the season in a contract year, so Fantasy Football players can expect another productive campaign.

The Aaron Rodgers situation complicates things ahead of the upcoming NFL season, but regardless of who is under center in Green Bay, Adams is sure to deliver.

Here's a look at Davante Adams’ Fantasy Football projections for the 2021-2022 season.

Where will Davante Adams be drafted in the 2021-2022 Fantasy Football rankings?

Fantasy Football Calculator has Davante Adams as the 14th player in their 2021 Fantasy Football rankings for points per reception (PPR) leagues. Adams is the third-ranked wide receiver for PPR and Dynasty Leagues.

The Packers receiver has an average draft position of 13th overall and is the number three WR in the draft.

(Projections are based on Fantasy Football Calculator's mock draft.)

How does the Green Bay Packers' offense impact Davante Adams' Fantasy Football performances in 2021?

It all comes down to the Green Bay Packers quarterback. If reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers returns, Davante Adams is set for another massive year.

If second-year QB Jordan Love is under center, things could be a little difficult for Davante Adams. Fantasy players should keep an eye on the Rodgers situation in Green Bay because it directly affects Adams' fantasy production potential this season.

Where does Davante Adams rank in Fantasy Football Dynasty Leagues?

Davante Adams is ranked as the fifth-highest wide receiver in Dynasty Fantasy Football Leagues. At 28, the receiver still has many seasons of production ahead of him, so it makes sense fantasy players want to draft him.

In Dynasty Leagues, fantasy owners retain most or all of their players from year to year. Most fantasy football websites have Adams ranked among their top five Dynasty League wide receivers.

Packers: only team w/ 3 top-10 highest-graded offensive players in 2020:



1. Aaron Rodgers - 95.1

6. Davante Adams - 92.0

T-8th. David Bakhtiari - 91.8 pic.twitter.com/UZH8n7z1tg — PFF (@PFF) April 10, 2021

Davante Adams' strengths and weaknesses heading into the 2021-2022 Fantasy Football season

Davante Adams' strengths: Adams has great hands and knows where the endzone is. He led the NFL in touchdowns last season with 18 TDs. The Packers' star receiver has great chemistry with Aaron Rodgers and if the NFL MVP returns, the sky is the limit for the wideout.

Davante Adams' weaknesses: At 28, the threat of injury is a real concern. Last season, he missed a couple of games due to injury and fantasy owners will hope the star wideout can remain injury-free in 2021.

Another obvious weakness this season could be at quarterback. If Aaron Rodgers does not return to the Packers, Adams could be catching passes from a player who has never taken a snap in the NFL. This would have a major effect on his fantasy numbers.

