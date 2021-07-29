"People are coming here to play with me" - Aaron Rodgers gives Green Bay a reality check during media availability

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who reported to training camp this week, did not hold back in his first media appearance in over two months, calling out the organization’s top brass.

During his media availability, the reigning NFL MVP gave the team a harsh reality check about why free agents signed with the Packers. He was quoted saying:

“Green Bay isn't a huge vacation destination, people are coming here to play with me.”

Rodgers spent the offseason mulling retirement and vacationing with fiancee Shailene Woodley. Many expected him to sit out of training camp to force a move out of Green Bay.

Aaron Rodgers, unfiltered. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2021

But Rodgers and the team reached an agreement to continue their association for another year. Reports suggest that as part of the new agreement, the quarterback will be allowed to join a team of his liking next offseason.

Aaron Rodgers unhappy with the treatment of veterans

Rodgers reiterated that his discontent with the franchise did not stem from their decision to draft Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. Instead, it came from their lack of desire to involve him in the decision-making and their treatment of outgoing veterans. He explained:

“I wanted to help the organization maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past, in my opinion, about the way some of the outgoing veterans were treated and just the fact that we didn’t retain a number of players that I feel were core players to our foundation, our locker room.”

Rodgers mentioned Charles Woodson, Jordy Nelson, Julius Peppers, Clay Matthews and James Jones, among others who were let go by the Packers or weren’t offered a big enough contract and signed elsewhere. He explained that he was particularly miffed about the team cutting wide receiver Jake Kumerow last year without consulting him first.

Randall Cobb returns to the Green Bay Packers

One of the players Rodgers named, Randall Cobb, announced on social media that he had agreed to return to the Packers this season.

A welcome-back gift for Aaron Rodgers: the Texans are trading former Packers’ WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay, per Randall Cobb. Cobb has been a longtime favorite of Rodgers.



But this trade’s for Aaron. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 28, 2021

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Packers re-signed Cobb as a welcome-back gift for Rodgers. But it will likely take a lot more than just the veteran wide receiver's return for the Packers to mend their relationship with Rodgers.

The reigning league MVP refused to speculate on whether he will be with the team for the 2022 NFL season but said that he is "100% all in" for the upcoming campaign.

