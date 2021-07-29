3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers could retire in 2022

The Grim Reaper has a date with Aaron Rodgers' career in Green Bay. Could it be the same date for his career in football?

Currently, Rodgers is expected to choose where he plays next. It has been a long offseason, though. The rigors of the NFL could also play a part in Rodgers' decision.

Here are three reasons why the NFL MVP could ultimately decide to retire in 2022.

Aaron Rodgers' retirement party in the works?

#1 - New offense to learn

Learning a new offense in the NFL takes a lot of time and effort. Depending on the system, it could take until the middle of the 2022 season to fully absorb the finer details of a fresh offense. Aaron Rodgers will turn 39 during the 2022 season. Will he be willing to start over at such an age?

Aaron Rodgers didn’t hold back in his first news conference since returning to the Packers. pic.twitter.com/5O4HIrE2OV — ESPN (@espn) July 28, 2021

Also, what if the offense is not a great fit? Peyton Manning had a terrible time fitting into Gary Kubiak's bootleg offense in 2015 and many cite it as one of the reasons for his retirement.

#2 - Go out on top

At this late stage of Aaron Rodgers' career, he is likely thinking about how he wants to call it quits. Does he want to play past his prime and risk leaving a sour taste in his final season?

On the other hand, would he want to quit while he is ahead? If the Packers find a way to win the Super Bowl in 2021, Rodgers will have the unique opportunity of retiring as a winner like John Elway and Peyton Manning.

At this stage of his career, Rodgers is likely starting to think about his legacy and how he wants to be remembered. A botched curtain call could hurt his reputation. A perfectly timed one would pay dividends for a legend.

#3 - A taste of a new life

In the last few months, Aaron Rodgers has had the biggest taste ever of life without football. He wasn't at mandatory minicamp. Instead, he was out on vacation. He took a gig hosting "Jeopardy." Basically, he has had an in-person look at what his future will be like when he retires.

While he is standing out in the cold in December and getting knocked down, his mind could go back to the summer, when he was able to do whatever he wanted whenever he wanted. The grass might be greener away from football, which could manifest into a retirement in the spring of 2022.

