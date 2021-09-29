Who is Cris Collinsworth? What is the NFL broadcaster and PFF Chairman's net worth? 

Most people know Cris Collinsworth as one-half of the NFL's most recognized broadcasting teams. Alongside play-by-play announcer Al Michaels, Collinsworth has helped turn NBC's Sunday Night Football into a global sporting institution.

But there is way more to Cris Collinsworth than simply analyzing plays. Collinsworth is also making waves in the world of sports business.

Did Cris Collingsworth play in the NFL?

A native of Daytona, Ohio, Collinsworth made his name as an NFL player in the 1980s, playing eight years as a wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals after being selected in the second round of the 1981 NFL draft.

Collinsworth helped the Bengals reach the Super Bowl in his rookie season in 1981 and again in his final season in pro football in 1988. On both occasions, the AFC champions fell to quarterback Joe Montana and the San Francisco 49ers. Collinsworth recorded four 1,000-yard seasons and won first-team All-Pro honors in 1983. He was selected to three Pro Bowls.

Does Cris Collinsworth own PFF?

Following his retirement from the NFL, Collinsworth began his career in broadcasting. In 2009, he was hired to take over John Madden's role in the booth on Sunday Night Football.

Meanwhile, Pro Football Focus, a football statistics website, was growing in stature. Founded in the UK, the website gained popularity by grading NFL players' game-by-game performances. PFF provided more in-depth analysis than what traditional pro football stats offered.

In 2011, PFF began providing customized data monitoring services for three NFL teams. After spotting its potential, Collinsworth became a majority investor in the website and took over as chairman in 2014. PFF then moved its headquarters closer to Collinsworth's hometown in Cincinnati.

PFF began expanding rapidly and started collecting data for every NCAA Division-I college football game in 2014. PFF now supplies data for all 32 NFL teams, more than 100 NCAA football teams and seven CFL teams. It also serves national and regional media, sporting agencies and offers individual services to football fans.

What is Cris Collinsworth's net worth?

Cris Collinsworth's high-profile NFL career helped him build a reputation that took him to sports broadcasting, where he has flourished and has collected 16 Sports Emmy awards.

His investment in Pro Football Focus has helped him grow his net worth to an estimated $16 million, according to celebritynetworth.com and suddl.com. As a TV personality, celebritynetworth.com estimates his annual broadcast earning at $4 million.

