"Imitation is the highest form of flattery" - Aaron Rodgers calls out Bears' Robert Quinn for mocking his championship-belt celebration

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers eased past the Chicago Bears last night, scoring 45 points against their division rivals. With the win, the Packers moved to 10-3 on the season after what was a fascinating game.

However, a moment in the first quarter that piqued the interest of many football fans was when Robert Quinn sacked Rodgers and proceeded to do his championship belt celebration.

Rodgers was later asked about Quinn's celebration, and the Packers quarterback stated that it certainly did not end well and that he was flattered by it.

“It hasn’t ended well for the most part,” Rodgers said. "I think first of all, imitation is the highest form of flattery, so big thanks to wrestling, Triple H, Freddie Mitchell and then State Farm for making the belt synonymous with myself, but yeah, it’s pretty cool to have a celebration.

"People have mocked it over the years, probably in good fun. I have known Robert (Quinn) for a long time, I saw him do it, he looked right at me, but it doesn’t give me any extra motivation. It usually hasn’t ended well for most of the people who done it.”

Rodgers puts Bears to the sword

The Chicago Bears visited Lambeau on Sunday night and went up by ten points in the second quarter. But the catalyst for the Packers blowing past the Bears was the incident in the first quarter.

Bears defensive end Robert Quinn sacked Rodgers and then copied his championship belt celebration. Watch below.

After this, the Packers started to roll. 45 points were scored as a collective in the second quarter before the Packers outscored the Bears 24-3 in the second half to run out 45-30 winners. Rodgers was superb, throwing for 341 yards and four touchdowns to make his case for MVP this season stronger.

The win moved Green Bay to 10-3 on the season as they consolidated their spot as the number two seed in the NFC playoff picture. The Bears did put up a good fight, but the Packers and their defense eventually wore down Justin Fields, who is growing as a quarterback in the league.

Also Read Article Continues below

For Rodgers and the Packers, next up is a tricky away trip to Baltimore, who might be without Lamar Jackson, who picked up an ankle injury against the Browns.

Edited by Piyush Bisht