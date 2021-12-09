"Don't regret saying it" - Aaron Rodgers has no regrets over "I still own you!" aimed at Bears fans

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the spotlight over recent weeks. Before his toe injury and back in mid-October, the Packers were facing the Chicago Bears when Rodgers rushed for a touchdown that put Green Bay up by two scores with only four minutes remaining.

In the aftermath, Rodgers was heard saying "I still own you" to the Bears fans, and as one can imagine, it did not sit well with the Chicago faithful. Fast forward to this week's game and Rodgers will face the Bears for the first time since he directed his choice words at their fans.

Rodgers spoke to the media on Wednesday, and on being asked about his comments stated that he did not regret what he said.

“I don’t know if you can question a whole lot of what I said," Rodgers stated, as per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “We’ve had a good record over the years against them and won a lot of games.

“At some point, it will be used against me. It is what it is. I don't regret saying it at all.”

Rodgers' domination over Bears

In fairness to Rodgers, when looking at his career record against the Bears, it is hard to argue with his remark. Against his division rivals, Rodgers has a 21-5 all-time record (regular season), so he is well within his right to state what he did.

Rodgers and the Packers have a five-game winning streak against the Bears that stretches back to 2018 when the Bears last won a game against Green Bay, which ended 24-17. The Bears are 1-10 in their last 12 games against the men from Lambeau. In eight of those, the Bears have been held to 17 points or under as they have struggled to keep pace with Rodgers' offense.

Over the last ten games against Chicago, Rodgers has been sensational. He has thrown for 2,369 passing yards and 22 touchdowns with just two interceptions and has a rating of 108.4.

Sunday night represents a chance for the Bears to get some revenge, and in primetime, too. Although the meeting is at Lambeau Field, Matt Nagy and his players will be breathing fire, trying to get Rodgers to eat his words.

