Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers reporter provides latest update on star QB

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been in the headlines over the last week or so due to a toe injury.

The reigning NFL MVP picked up the injury while in quarantine after contracting COVID after the Packers' win over the Cardinals. Rodgers played against Russell Wilson and the Seahawks but aggravated the injury.

Rodgers spoke to the media during the week and stated he has a fractured toe and it is something that he will have to deal with over the next couple of weeks.

Rob Demovsky gives update on Rodgers injury

Rob Demovsky of ESPN was at Packers practice on Thursday as the team gears up for a huge heavyweight clash against Matthew Stafford and the Rams at Lambeau on Sunday.

He posted on his Twitter account and wrote that Rodgers was again missing from practice.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky No Aaron Rodgers (toe) again today but a second straight day of work for Aaron Jones (knee), who slipped once in the snow but seemed fine. No Aaron Rodgers (toe) again today but a second straight day of work for Aaron Jones (knee), who slipped once in the snow but seemed fine. https://t.co/PAbuprJGmH

It is clear that the Packers are keeping Rodgers out of practice as he tries to recover from his injury. With the team in a great position not only in the division in which they are first, but also in the NFC. Green Bay is currently the second seed and is only one game behind Arizona, who holds the one seed.

While his status for the game on Sunday will not be official until Friday, Rodgers spoke on the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday and stated that not playing was not an option for him.

"This is something that's not going to go away... one option not on the table is sitting out. I'm going to push through this," Rodgers said.

Keeping their star player out of practice is going to be common for Green Bay over the next couple of weeks as they try to nurse Rodgers through the week and game as the team has a bye after Sunday.

Despite his injury, Rodgers has been in decent form in the last two games. In the 17-0 shutout win over Seattle, he threw for 292 passing yards but did throw an interception as he showed signs of his injury.

But against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings, Rodgers was in MVP form despite the loss. Rodgers threw for four touchdowns and 385 passing yards in the 34-31 loss.

The Packers are well positioned to have a run at this year's Super Bowl, but a lot of their success comes down to No.12. If he is healthy, then the Packers have a great chance to win the Super Bowl for the first time since 2011 when Rodgers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Edited by Henno van Deventer