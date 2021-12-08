"You have to take some shots down the field" - Aaron Rodgers wasn't exactly a fan of Patriots' run-heavy approach against the Bills 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has thrown the ball less than 10 times in a game only three times in his 201 starts for the Packers. In a Week 9 Monday Night Football game against Green Bay’s NFC North rivals, the Chicago Bears, Rodgers went one of two for 27 yards passing. As Rodgers watched the Week 13 Monday Night Football game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback had some thoughts.

In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked how the Patriots ran the ball 46 times in a 14-10 win against Buffalo on the road. Rodgers stated that the Patriots did not take chances down the field:

“I think you have to take some shots down the field regardless of how bad the wind is. You have to find a way to keep them honest, even if you're throwing an incompletion."

At the age of 38, Rodgers has shown no signs of slowing down, and if there is a quarterback who knows all about making big plays, it's him. He has three career Hail Mary passes for touchdowns and maybe a few more left in him.

The arm talent of Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has one of the best arms of his generation in the NFL. The nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback has nine seasons with 4,000 or more passing yards, the sixth-most all-time and second among active quarterbacks. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady leads all active quarterbacks with 12 seasons of 4,000 or more passing yards. Rodgers has led the NFL in touchdown passes twice in his career: 2016 with 40 and 2020 with 48. The Packers quarterback has three years of throwing 40 or more touchdown passes, placing him first in NFL history.

Needless to say, Aaron Rodgers loves throwing the football and has done it at a high-level since starting for the Packers in 2008, replacing Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. Rodgers is second to Favre in Green Bay history in passing yards for the team at 54,123 yards and touchdown passes with 435 yards. The three-time All-Pro quarterback is 10th all-time in passing yards and fifth in passing touchdowns.

