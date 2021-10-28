Brett Favre could face legal charges despite repaying $600,000 in Mississippi Welfare case

Brett Favre is seen in a largely positive light by most NFL fans. However, Favre's image took a shot when his name surfaced in association with a welfare fraud scheme. According to NJ, Favre accepted $600,000 from the government but did not do what he promised for the money. He has since repaid the $600,000, but is not fully off the hook

What is Brett Favre's legal trouble about?

The $600,000 had been accruing interest during the time between when Favre accepted the money and repaid it. The state attorney general could sue Favre if he doesn't repay the interest owed, according to the state auditor.

Anna Wolfe @ayewolfe

If Brett Favre had repaid the $1.1m in welfare money he took from the state of Mississippi when he said he would in 2020, he would have saved himself the $282,000 in interest the auditor is now demanding he pay.

The $600,000 had accrued $228,000 in interest, bringing the total due to $828,000. Favre covered $600,000 with the payment, and still owes $228,000 in interest. He has 30 days to cover the rest or he will find himself in court, according to the auditor.

Will Favre find himself in court? There could have been a simple misunderstanding on the part of Favre, as he readily repaid the $600,000. On the other hand, he could have simply repaid what he thought was fair and ignored the remaining $228,000 out of spite.

Adam Ganucheau @GanucheauAdam



A rep of Brett Favre delivered a $600,000 check to the State Auditor's Office, a couple weeks after the auditor demanded he repay the welfare funds he took from the state.



Favre did not repay $282,000 in interest as demanded.



mississippitoday.org/2021/10/27/bre… Breaking from @ayewolfe A rep of Brett Favre delivered a $600,000 check to the State Auditor’s Office, a couple weeks after the auditor demanded he repay the welfare funds he took from the state.Favre did not repay $282,000 in interest as demanded. Breaking from @ayewolfe: A rep of Brett Favre delivered a $600,000 check to the State Auditor’s Office, a couple weeks after the auditor demanded he repay the welfare funds he took from the state.Favre did not repay $282,000 in interest as demanded.mississippitoday.org/2021/10/27/bre…

If the former situation is the case, Favre will likely repay the remaining amount quickly to fix the problem. However, if the latter situation is the case, the Packers' ex-quarterback could find himself sitting opposite a judge very soon. In any case, the situation casts a dark spot on what is otherwise the face of the Packers and arguably football in general.

Farve played for the Packers from 1992 to 2007 before joining the New York Jets for a season and playing two more with the Minnesota Vikings. He retired at 41 years old with a 186-112 record with 508 touchdowns and 336 interceptions. Favre helped revive a franchise that had been stuck in second gear since winning the Super Bowl in 1967.

After the second Super Bowl win and third championship in a row, the Packers only made the playoffs twice in the years between the end of the Vince Lombardi and Bart Starr era and the beginning of the Mike Holmgren and Brett Favre era.

AFC Championship - New England Patriots vs. Denver Broncos

Favre's 508 career touchdowns were an NFL record that stood until Peyton Manning broke the record with the Denver Broncos. Since then, Tom Brady has also passed Favre and threw his 600th touchdown pass on Sunday. Drew Brees is the only other quarterback to pass Favre's total.

Aaron Rodgers, Favre's successor, could be the next quarterback to pass him. He currently has 427 touchdowns, 81 touchdowns behind Favre.

