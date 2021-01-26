Who makes the Vince Lombardi Trophy?

Famed luxury Jewelry retailer, Tiffany & Co. has been making the Vince Lombardi Trophy since its first edition, back in 1967. The Vince Lombardi Trophy, named after legendary Green Bay Packers head coach Vince Lombardi, is awarded to the winners of the Super Bowl, at the end of each NFL season.

Winning even just one of these trophies earns a place in NFL history forever, but the details behind this symbol of champions is rather interesting.

History of the Championship Trophy

Originally known as "The World Professional Football Championship Trophy", it wasn't named after Lombardi until after his death in 1970. Though as head coach of the Packers, he won the trophy twice, in the first two Super Bowls.

"The price of success is hard work, dedication to the job at hand, and the determination that whether we win or lose, we have applied the best of ourselves to the task at hand."



The following Super Bowl winners earned their original trophies respectfully, until the (then) Baltimore Colts won the first "Vince Lombardi Trophy" over the Cowboys, in Super Bowl V.

A new Vince Lombardi trophy is made every year

Unlike the championship trophies in the NHL, the Stanley Cup, for example, a new trophy is made annually, for the winners. After every season, the Super Bowl winners get to keep their trophy permanently. The only exception involves the previously mentioned Colts, who agreed to arrange for the city of Baltimore to keep a trophy, upon moving the franchise to Indianapolis.

How Valuable is the Vince Lombardi trophy?

According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the sterling silver trophy is estimated at about $25,000 to make, in the United States. That's not bad, considering it's roughly two feet tall, weighing almost seven pounds.

And legend has it, the simplistic design was originally sketched out on a mere cocktail napkin, by Tiffany & Co.'s Chief Designer, Oscar Riedener. At the time, it was claimed he had no prior knowledge of the game, but was still able to create a "first class" design, as requested by legendary NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle. This design (apart from the original name change and evolution of the NFL Logo), is still the hallmark of NFL history and legends alike.

On Sunday, February 7th, 2021, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Kansas City Chiefs for the right to keep this edition of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, in Super Bowl LV.