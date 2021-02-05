NFL: Who was the MVP of the first Super Bowl?

Super Bowl LV is upon us, as the Kansas City Chiefs will head to Tampa Bay to take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. The Chiefs have a chance to win their second-straight Super Bowl, while Brady hopes to get his seventh Super Bowl ring and bring the Lombardi Trophy to the Buccaneers.

The first Super Bowl occurred back in 1967. In this historic game, the Chiefs faced against the Green Bay Packers. By picking up the 35-10 win, the Packers became the first Super Bowl winners in the history of the NFL.

QB Patrick Mahomes is likely favored to win Super Bowl MVP if the Chiefs win, while Brady will attempt to get his fifth MVP award. Naturally, it's fair to wonder who was the first Super Bowl MVP in the first-ever championship game?

There were many firsts in the first Super Bowl

Bart Starr of the Green Bay Packers

Packers QB Bart Starr was the MVP in the first Super Bowl. Starr threw for 250 yards and two touchdowns to help the Packers win against the Chiefs. The Packers made it back to the Super Bowl the next year and they won it again. Green Bay defeated the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl II, and Starr won the MVP award for the second year in a row.

Starr played 16 years with the Packers, and each one of them was a winning season. He would eventually served as the head coach for the Packers, beginning in 1975, for nine seasons. Starr's success as a coach paled in comparison to that of his playing career.

Bart Starr, Brett Favre, Aaron Rodgers



32 playoff wins 4 SBs combined



Tom Brady



32 playoff wins 6 SBs



That was an absolutely wild stat. — Corey B (@CoreyB08) January 24, 2021

Starr was the first Packers QB that won back-to-back Super Bowls and MVP awards. In addition to these feats, Starr was named to the Pro Bowl four times, and he won the league MVP award in 1966. Unfortunately, Starr passed away in 2019 at the age of 85. He'll always hold a huge legacy in the Packers organization and in the NFL as a whole.