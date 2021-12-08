"It's still definitely painful" - Aaron Rodgers provides an update on his nagging toe injury

Aaron Rodgers gets the luxury of speaking his mind every Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. This allows him a unique route to offer insights and updates that he may not share with traditional media members.

McAfee and co-host A.J. Hawk are also able to ask Rodgers direct questions, which he usually answers. One topic this week was Rodgers' nagging toe injury, which has been described as a fractured pinky toe.

The Green Bay Packers were on a bye last week, and Rodgers was spotted in Los Angeles meeting with a doctor. He had this to say about the visit when asked if it was indeed him:

"If you look at the feet and maybe the car you'll know that was me... I wanted to get a second opinion on my toe. We got an incredible doctor here in Wisconsin... But I think it's always important, regardless, of what you're interested in of getting multiple opinions on the subjects especially when it comes to medical things, that you might not be an expert at."

Obviously, the last part was a tongue-in-cheek reference to his COVID vaccination stance, which Rodgers so effortlessly slid into the conversation here.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "I went out to LA to get a second opinion on my toe.. there was nothing revolutionary & the toe is improving" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "I went out to LA to get a second opinion on my toe.. there was nothing revolutionary & the toe is improving" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/YcuADnHUFx

Aaron Rodgers describes his painful injury

Seattle Seahawks v Green Bay Packers

Rodgers did not have any monumental update, instead saying he just wishes he had more time to heal.

"There was nothing really revolutionary. There was no mindset change or anything. I wish there was another one of these weeks so I could get 14 to 21 great days without doing anything. But, you know, the toe is improving. And we'll see."

The big question Packers fans have is whether Rodgers is going to miss any games because of this injury. He may be sitting out practice, but the quarterback reiterated the pain will not keep him out on Sundays.

IKE Packers Podcast @IKE_Packers “I’m not missing any time”



- Aaron Rodgers on his toe “I’m not missing any time”- Aaron Rodgers on his toe https://t.co/1AWMfxNmnk

"I'm not gonna miss any games. I've obviously played with much bigger injuries to different parts of my body. And this, although it's a small pinky toe, it's still definitely painful and creates some issues, but I'm not gonna miss any games because of it."

Also Read Article Continues below

The injury is creating issues, according to Rodgers, but he did just throw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns in a win against the Los Angeles Rams. So if that is him when slowed down, the rest of the NFL does not stand a chance when he is back to full strength.

Edited by Windy Goodloe