"This is really important to me" - Tom Brady asks Sadhguru to predict whether Buccaneers will retain the Super Bowl

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl winner who has the Buccaneers in prime position to win his eighth ring and back-to-back Super Bowl wins.

The last team to win two straight Super Bowls were the New England Patriots in 2004 (Super Bowl 38) and 2005 (Super Bowl 39) and led by Brady who won his second and third rings, respectively.

The 14-time Pro Bowl quarterback has more Super Bowl rings than any other franchise in the history of the NFL and played in more Super Bowls than any other player at 10. Brady has played in 18.2% of the 55 Super Bowls that have been played since 1967.

The Buccaneers have a tight grip on the NFC South as they are the only team in their division with a winning record of 9-3. The three-time MVP quarterback is on his way to the postseason for the 19th year of his career at this rate and his 13th consecutive year.

He could also win his fourth NFL MVP, which would place him second behind Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, who has five.

For Brady, a more pressing question was on his mind as he wanted to know if this Buccaneers team would be the eighth NFL team to win two straight rings and their third in team history.

Brady to Sadhguru: "This is really important to me"

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady and Indian Guru Sadhguru

In his weekly podcast titled "Let’s Go" with longtime sports broadcaster Jim Gray, they hosted Indian yoga guru and supporter of spirituality Sadhguru on a recent episode. Brady asked Sadhguru about his Buccaneers chances of winning Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles:

“This is really important to me as a mystic and a visionary. Do you see my team winning the Super Bowl this year?"

Sadhguru, in response, did not give an answer one way or another to Brady’s question:

"Tell you, Tom and I'm many things in life, but I'm not a match fixer, I'll be there to watch your game and I'm with you. My best is with you, but I won't fix the match. That won't be nice, isn't it?"

Although the answer was not definitive, Brady and the Buccaneers will know if they will be playing in the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium on February 18, 2022 once the regular season ends in January of 2022.

