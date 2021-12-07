"First quarterback I haven't talked to" - Peyton Manning reveals that the Patriots turned down his request to talk to Mac Jones

The New England Patriots have done a masterful job managing Mac Jones' rookie campaign. Bill Belichick doesn't care if you agree with the way he's coached his team to protect Jones from off-the-field distractions or not.

But one thing's for sure: Jones has done everything the Patriots could've hoped for and more.

Part of protecting Mac Jones includes limiting his media availability. On the Manningcast in Week 13, Eli Manning asked Peyton Manning if he had spoken with Jones.

The elder Manning brother said he hadn't and explained why the Patriots denied his request.

But Mac Jones really did want it to happen 🤣 Peyton Manning shares the story of the Patriots denying him a chance to interview Mac Jones.But Mac Jones really did want it to happen 🤣 #NEvsBUF Peyton Manning shares the story of the Patriots denying him a chance to interview Mac Jones. But Mac Jones really did want it to happen 🤣 #NEvsBUF https://t.co/OikTpNoDqY

Why the Patriots turned down Mac Jones interview with Peyton Manning

Mac Jones threw just three pass attempts vs. Buffalo Bills.

Manning said he reached out to Mac Jones to try and speak before Monday Night Football. Jones wanted to do it, as Manning was likely one of his childhood idols.

But a respectful mannered Jones told Manning he had to go through the PR department, and ultimately the interview couldn't happen. Manning said,

"I tried to talk to Mac Jones and he was very respectful. He said Peyton I want to do it, but can you call our PR director, Stacy, because he kind of has to oversee all things? I said no problem, I called Stacy, he was very professional. I said Stacy, I'm talking to Bill Belichick, can I talk to Mac Jones? And I gotta tell you, I appreciate how they're handling Mac Jones. They're trying to protect him, give him as few off-the-field distractions as possible and concentrate on playing football. So yes, I did get denied, it was the first quarterback I haven't talked to. But I appreciate it, Bill Polian with a rookie with me with the Colts did the same thing."

The Patriots protecting Jones is just one of many examples of how they've been cautious with the rookie quarterback. In the first five weeks of the season, Belichick and Josh McDaniels ran a conservative offense.

Jones wasn't throwing downfield much at all until the Patriots started their seven-game winning streak. Now that Jones is more comfortable on the field, the Patriots have shifted their approach to off-the-field distractions.

Their cautious approach with Jones was on display more than ever against the Buffalo Bills in a game where Jones threw just three passes. With wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour, Jones had few opportunities to make a mistake.

Mac Jones: 2/3 | 19 PASS YDS



They’re the first team since 1974 to win an NFL game attempting 3 or fewer passes 😳



The Patriots only attempted THREE PASSES and still beat the Bills ⬇️Mac Jones: 2/3 | 19 PASS YDS They’re the first team since 1974 to win an NFL game attempting 3 or fewer passes 😳https://t.co/rkXLW8SsbC

The Patriots' first-round pick won't always live life in a shielded bubble. But while they have a roster that lets them win in many ways, there's no need to overload Jones' plate.

They're able to do this because Belichick is winning due to coaching.

While Manning was surely disappointed, there will be more opportunities next year to interview Jones. Manning's understanding of the situation, given his personal experience, helped soften the blow as well.

