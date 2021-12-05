Bill Belichick is clear on how concerned he is about weather for Bills game

Bill Belichick knows when to worry and when to focus on something more productive. Whether it is the media, injuries, or day-to-day decisions, Belichick ignores anything that isn't set in stone or controllable. With snow, wind, and rain expected for Monday Night Football's game against the Buffalo Bills, is Belichick worrying or preparing his plans differently?

How is the weather affecting Bill Belichick?

Belichick was asked about the weather multiple times during a press conference, according to Patriots Wire. The future Hall of Famer essentially said that he isn't making any plans until the last minute. Essentially, he's taking a "wait and see" approach.

This is Belichick's first response to a media question about the weather:

“Usually we talk about it once we know for sure what it is, which a lot of times that’s when we get to the stadium,” Belichick said, transcribed by WEEI. “It’s hard to really I think hang your hat on a lot of predictions here. So we’ll go with the known information, understanding what it obviously could be. We’re not expecting overheating and fans on the sideline.”

Belichick is a coach who doesn't have much patience for the media when two reporters ask about the same subject.

While he didn't get snappy with the second question about the weather, he was clear in acknowledging that he was essentially answering the same question twice. However, he did go into more detail.

“Again, on the weather, we don’t really spend a lot of time on that,” Belichick said. “We practice in a variety of conditions from the start of training camp to the end of the season, so whenever they come up they come up. We learn from those. Those may or may not be what we get that particular week. But somewhere along the line it could come into play. So we talk about that and how it would affect certain plays, situations, ball-handling, etc. It’s kind of a continual conversation on that.”

It is the biggest game of Mac Jones' young career. The winner of the contest will solidify themselves in first place in the division. With the game being played on Monday Night Football, the entire nation will be watching. The weather will also be the worst it has been for Jones since entering the NFL. Will Jones prove to be as effective in wet and freezing temperatures as in good conditions?

The quarterback spent his college career in Alabama, so there is real concern as to how he will handle the elements. If he struggles in December, it could be an indication of a residual weakness that could plague Jones for as long as he plays in the NFL. With the Patriots located in a winter-centric division, how Jones plays in sub-optimal conditions is a key aspect to his success with the team.

