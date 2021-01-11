NFL Playoffs: Who will the Buffalo Bills play next week

Buffalo Bills won their first NFL Playoff game in 25 years, on Saturday, with their victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo has made franchise history multiple times this season, including winning their first AFC East division title for the first time since the 1995 NFL Season.

Buffalo Bills went out and handled their business in the NFL Wild Card Playoff game on Saturday

The Bills are going on to the NFL Divisional Round of the playoffs and will have their second straight home playoff game. The big question is who will the Bills play next week?

Buffalo Bills has two scenarios on who they could play at home in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

Baltimore Ravens defeated the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, which puts everything on hold. Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers will determine who goes where next weekend, and Buffalo will be watching from home to see who will be visiting them in the 2021 NFL Divisional Playoff game next week.

Bills fans, you were great today. Thank you for following all health and safety protocols and wearing your masks to keep each other safe!



Best fans in the world. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/gKrOHrEOPj — Bills Stadium (@BillsStadium) January 10, 2021

Scenario #1: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

If the Pittsburgh Steelers take care of business on Sunday Night Football they will head to a road playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo hosted the Steelers in Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season and came out on top with a 26-15 victory.

Stefon Diggs recorded one of his best games of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14, recording 130 receiving yards on 10 receptions and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Buffalo is rolling right now, winning their last seven games if you count their NFL Wild Card Playoff victory over the Colts. However, Pittsburgh would certainly be a tough option for the Bills.

Scenario #2: Baltimore Ravens vs Buffalo Bills

With the Baltimore Ravens beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, it puts the Ravens and Bills in different situations. Both teams will be watching the Sunday Night Football game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

If the Steelers win then Baltimore goes to Kansas City.

If the Browns win, then the Ravens will head to Buffalo to play the Bills. Either way, Buffalo is in for a tough NFL Divisional Round Playoff game. Baltimore is on a six-game win streak, counting their win over Tennessee on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson finally got over the hump and won his first NFL Playoff game on Sunday, and his running ability ensures Baltimore could trouble Buffalo. The Ravens will be coming into their NFL Divisional Round Playoff game with a lot of momentum.

Either way, the Buffalo Bills will have a home playoff game against the AFC North. Now they have to wait until Sunday Night Football to know which AFC North team it will be.