How many seasons has Bill Belichick coached?

New England Patriots' Bill Belichick has been coaching in the NFL since 1975.

To put that in perspective, “Jaws” was the number one movie at the box office, “Lucy in the sky with diamonds” by Elton John ruled the music charts and Gerald Ford was the president of the United States of America.

Belichick is the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL today. He has been the head coach of the New England Patriots for 21 years and has coached in the NFL for 46 seasons. (The 2021 NFL season will be his 47th.)

The Pats head honcho owns several NFL records, including the most playoff wins by a head coach at 31, the most Super Bowl wins at six and he sits third all-time in regular-season wins with 280.

Belichick also won two Super Bowl rings as the defensive coordinator for the New York Football Giants under the legendary Bill Parcells.

He was the only active head coach named to the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team.

The 69-year-old is a polarizing figure in the NFL due to his gruff persona with the media, distinctive casual dress sense and multiple cheating accusations over his career.

Let's take a look at the future Pro Football Hall of Fame coach's lengthy career in the National Football League.

NFL: don’t get too excited near your opponent after you make a play it’s taunting



Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/RFK6JhWSkT — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 11, 2021

Bill Belichick's NFL coaching career

Bill Belichick’s first coaching gig was with the Baltimore Colts as an assistant to Colt’s head coach Ted Marchibroda in 1975.

Detroit Lions

He then joined the Detroit Lions in 1976 as the assistant special teams coach before he added tight end and wide receivers coach to his resume in 1977.

Denver Broncos

After being dismissed by the Lions, he spent the 1978 season with the Denver Broncos as their assistant special teams coach and defensive assistant.

New York Giants

A year later, Bill Belichick joined the New York Giants as a defensive assistant and special teams coach. He would go on to coach with the Giants for 12 years.

He was named defensive coordinator in 1985 by head coach Bill Parcells. The Giants would win Super Bowl XX1 and Super Bowl XXV during Belichick’s time with the franchise.

Cleveland Browns

Belichick was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns from 1991-95. He led the team to a a 36–44 record, including one playoff season in 1994.

The Browns head coach was fired in February 1996, one week after the team announced they were moving to Baltimore.

New England Patriots

After being fired by the Browns, Belichick worked under Bill Parcells again as assistant head coach and defensive backs coach with the Patriots for the 1996 season.

The Pats finished with an 11–5 record and won the AFC Championship. They lost Super Bowl XXI to the Green Bay Packers.

New York Jets

Bill Belichick was named the New York Jets interim head coach in 1997 while the franchise negotiated Bill Parcells' release from the Patriots.

He would again work as the assistant head coach under Parcells in the Big Apple. After Parcells stepped down as Jets head coach at the end of the 1999 NFL season, Belichick was expected to succeed him.

Instead, Belichick resigned from the New York organization.

New England Patriots

Belichick was announced as the Patriots' new head coach in January 2000 and the rest is history.

Super Bowl LI - New England Patriots v Atlanta Falcons

The Pats head coach continues to control almost all of the football operations in New England. He has been named NFL coach of the year three times during his career with the Patriots.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar