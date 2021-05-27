New York Giants Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive starters

The New York Giants were very active in free agency this offseason. They signed former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, speedy wideout John Ross III, veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and former Titans cornerback Adoree’ Jackson.

While GM Dave Gettleman traded back in this year’s NFL Draft, the Giants still picked up two potential starters in explosive wide receiver Kadarius Toney and defensive end Azeez Ojulari.

The big question mark heading into the New York Giants' 2021 season is the play of quarterback Daniel Jones. If he can take a leap to another level then the Giants have a real shot at the playoffs this season.

New York Giants Depth Chart 2021

Offense

Quarterback: Daniel Jones, Mike Glennon, Clayton Thorson

Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Devontae Booker, Taquan Mizzell

Wide Receiver: Kenny Golladay, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, John Ross III, Kadarius Toney, Dante Pettis, Austin Mack, C.J. Board, Taquan Mizzell, David Sills V, Derrick Dillon

Tight End: Evan Engram, Kyle Rudolph, Kaden Smith, Levine Toilolo

Offensive Tackle: Nate Solder, Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, Kyle Murphy, Chad Slade

Offensive Guard: Will Hernandez, Shane Lemieux, Kenny Wiggins, Jonotthan Harrison, Zach Fulton

Center: Nick Gates

Defense

Interior Defensive Line: Dexter Lawrence, Austin Johnson, B.J. Hill

Edge: Leonard Williams, Ifeadi Odenigbo, Azeez Ojulari, Oshane Ximines, Niko Lalos, R.J. McIntosh, David Moa, Breeland Speaks

Linebacker: Blake Martinez, Reggie Ragland, Lorenzo Carter, Ryan Anderson, Devante Downs, Tae Crowder, Carter Coughlin, Cale Garrett, T.J. Brunson, Trent Harris

Cornerback: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Darnay Holmes, Sam Beal, Jarren Williams, Ryan Lewis, Isaac Yiadom

Safety: Jabrill Peppers, Logan Ryan, Xavier McKinney, Julian Love, Montre Hartage

Special Teams

Kicker: Graham Gano

Punter: Riley Dixon

Long Snapper: Carson Tinker

New York Giants Depth Chart Analysis

Offense

Quarterbacks

Daniel Jones was the quarterback for the second-worst offense in the NFL last season. The New York Giants star also regressed considerably from his breakout rookie year.

In 2019, Jones threw 24 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions and had a quarterback rating (QBR) of 87.1. Last season, he threw just 11 TDs with 10 interceptions and had a QBR of just 80.4.

This upcoming season is make-or-break for Jones. The front office has surrounded him with an amazing receiving core and it’s time for him to prove that he is a franchise quarterback.

NFL veteran QB Mike Glennon will backup Jones this season. He has played in 34 regular season games with 27 starts in eight seasons with five other franchises.

Running backs

The New York Giants will be hoping to see a fully fit Saquon Barkley in week 1. The star running back is coming off an ACL tear suffered in Week 2 last season.

Barkley is expected to play a key role for the Giants by helping take some pressure off their young play-caller. Barkley had a tremendous 2019 NFL season as he rushed for over 1,000 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Barkley will be backed up by new signing Devontae Booker. The veteran running back should provide solid if not spectacular production if Barkley needs a break.

Wide receivers

The New York Giants are stacked at the wide receiver position. Former Lions star Kenny Golloday will lead the group after signing in the offseason. Darius Slayton should have a bounce-back season after a disappointing 2020; he will benefit from the other weapons available on offense.

Former Bengals speedster John Ross III adds more pace to the Giants' receiving core and rookie wideout Kadarius Toney could turn out to be New York’s secret weapon.

Sterling Shepard provides some stability and, like Slayton, should benefit from defenses having to focus on other New York Giants offensive players in 2021.

Tight ends

Starting tight end Evan Engram was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2020. On an offense that was a letdown last season, Engram was the one shining light.

New York signed veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph to help their production in the red zone. The former Vikings star gives Daniel Jones another great option in a big season for the New York Giants.

Offensive Tackle

Nate Solder returns after opting out last season. He will anchor the Giants' offensive line in 2021.

He will be joined by the New York Giants' 2020 first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas. The tackle will be looking to improve on a tough debut season.

Fellow rookie Matt Peart will back up Thomas and could end up starting if he has a good training camp.

Offensive Guard

Will Hernandez and Shane Lemieux will battle it out in training camp and pre-season to see who will be the starting left tackle for the New York Giants in 2021. The Giants signed veteran guard Kenny Wiggins to provide backup this season.

Center

The versatile Nick Gates will start at center for the Giants this season. Gates can also play guard and tackle. He’ll be backed up by former starter Spencer Pulley.

New York Giants Depth Chart Analysis

Defense

Interior Defensive Line

Dexter Lawrence will be the key to blocking the middle for the New York Giants. He played in all 16 games last season, recording 53 total tackles, four sacks, six tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and two passes defended.

Defensive tackle Austin Johnson also played all 16 games last season and the Giants will hope that he can be productive again this year.

Edge

Leonard Williams signed a new three-year $63 million deal this offseason. Williams led the Giants' defense last year, recording 11.5 sacks and producing 14 tackles for loss and 30 QB hits.

New York Giants GM Dave Gettleman also signed former Vikings pass rusher Ifeadi Odenigbo. In 2020, Odenigbo started 15 games and had a career-high 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

New York also drafted Georgia rookie edge rusher Azzez Olujari in the second round. Don’t be surprised to see him make an immediate impact in his first year.

Linebacker

Tackle machine Blake Martinez will again lead the New York Giants' linebackering core. He started all 16 games last season and is key to the Giants’ defense.

Martinez had 151 tackles with three sacks, nine tackles for losses, six quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one interception, and he defended five passes.

Reggie Ragland joined the New York Giants defense this year after playing for the Lions last season. Over his NFL career, he’s registered 212 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 14 tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one touchdown, one interception, and two passes defended.

Cornerback

The New York Giants upgraded their secondary with two free agency signings. Dave Gettleman signed cornerback James Bradberry from the Panthers. He has totaled 279 tackles, eight interceptions, and two forced fumbles over the past four seasons.

Former Titans CB Adoree’ Jackson was also brought in this offseason. After an injury-plagued 2020, the Giants will be hoping that Jackson can bring his big-play ability to Meadowlands this year.

Safety

Jabrill Peppers will anchor the Giants' secondary again in 2021. Last season, he produced career-highs in tackles with 91, eight tackles for loss, one interception, and a fumble recovery.

Logan Ryan combines with Peppers to give the New York Giants a very solid safety partnership this season. He played all 16 games in 2020, registering 94 tackles and an interception.

They will be backed up by former Alabama star Xavier McKinney. In four games last year, he recorded 25 tackles with one interception.