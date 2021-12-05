Tom Brady is miles clear of Drew Brees and Peyton Manning in terms of this key passing stat 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is on his way to Canton, Ohio to the Pro Football Hall of Fame once he hangs up the cleats. He is the league’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (611), passing yards (82,607), and games played (312).

When looking at his career, it will be tied to two other great quarterbacks: Hall of Famers Peyton Manning and Drew Brees. Manning is third in touchdown passes while Brees is second all-time.

However, there is another stat in which Brady has eclipsed both Manning and Brees.

Tom Brady is ahead of Drew Brees and Peyton Manning in this statistic

In the second quarter of the Buccaneers game versus the Indianapolis Colts in Week 12, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady threw an interception to Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. It was his 200th career interception and his 11,055th passing attempt.

Compared to Manning and Brees, he has the most passing attempts and touchdown passes before getting to 200 interceptions. For Manning, he had 7,214 attempts with 401 touchdowns, while Brees had 7,498 attempts with 410 touchdowns before their 200th career interception.

Tom Brady: 11,055 attempts, 611 TD

Peyton Manning: 7214 attempts, 401 TD

Brady is first in passing attempts while Brees is second and Manning is fourth. The seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback is the 15th quarterback in NFL history with at least 200 interceptions.

Brady, Brees, and Manning litter the NFL record books

One of the rare stats is that both Manning and Brees have an edge on Brady is passing yards per game. Brady is fifth in passing yards per game all-time with 264.8 yards, while Manning is third with 270.5 and Brees is first with 280.

Brees also edges out Brady in passing completions by 55 (Brees – 7,142; Brady – 7,087).

When it comes to the postseason, Brady has more playoff wins than Manning (14) and Brees (9) combined with 34. Brady’s 12,449 passing yards in his postseason career is slightly lesser than Manning’s 7,339 and Brees 5,366 combined (12,705).

Brady has the most passing completions with 1,106 while Manning is second with 649 and Brees is tied for third with 481. In terms of touchdown passes in the postseason, Manning has 40 and Brees has 37 and Brady has 83.

No matter what NFL record it is, these three quarterbacks are almost certain to be on the list and compared to one another. In the end, it seems that one always rises to the top: Tom Brady.

