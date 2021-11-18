Drew Brees set to get his much-deserved Saints farewell during Thanksgiving tie

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Dree Brees is finally going to get the send-off he deserves. Drafted by the then San Diego Chargers in 2001, Brees spent five years with the franchise before moving to New Orleans.

It was there that he made his name as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Brees spent 15 years with the Saints and led the franchise to its first ever championship in 2006.

The achievement was extra special. Not only was it the Saints' first ever championship, but it also brought the entire community of New Orleans and its surrounding areas together as they tried to rebuild their lives after Hurricane Katrina swept through in 2005. The storm killed 1,800 people and the damage bill was estimated at $125 billion. Winning Super Bowl XLIV will go down as Brees' best accomplishment as it brought much happiness for so many people going through a harrowing time.

A proper send off for Brees after an illustrious career

Due to COVID last season, Brees did not get the proper send-off that a player of his caliber deserves. Now, as part of NBC's coverage of the NFL, Brees will finally get a proper goodbye ceremony.

Brees is slated to be on the call with Mike Tirico for the Thanksgiving game when the Saints host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. The future Hall of Famer will be honored by the Saints at halftime in what is being touted as an incredible occasion for both Brees and the entire Saints organization.

Brees had an outstanding career in the NFL. HE threw for 571 touchdowns with just 243 interceptions and had a passer rating of 98.7. After his 15-year stint in New Orleans ended, Brees added more Pro Bowl selections (13) and was named Offensive Player of the Year twice.

On top of that, Brees also led the league in passing yards an astonishing seven times, and in passing touchdowns, four times.

Brees formed an incredible relationship with Michael Thomas. In 2019, Thomas was Brees' top target as the wide receiver caught 149 passes for 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Thomas' 149 catches set the all-time record in the NFL for most receptions in a single season. The record was previously held by Marvin Harrison, a former Indianapolis Colts receiver who caught 143 passes in 2002 and is now in the Hall of Fame.

