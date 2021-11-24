"11-yard run" - Tom Brady hilariously corrects reporter regarding his first down run against Giants 

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is one of the best passers in NFL history. If there is a passing record, there is a strong likelihood that the future Hall of Famer will have it or is on pace to break it.

On Monday Night Football, he showed off the blazing speed that we knew was in him all along.

Brady: It was an "11-yard run"

During his press conference after the Buccaneers defeated the New York Giants 30-10 on Monday Night Football, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback responded to a reporter about his run. With the Buccaneers up 7-3 on the Giants early in the second quarter, Brady was unable to find any of his targets open downfield on a third down and four (yards to go).

The quarterback tucked the ball and ran like the wind on a 10-yard run for a first down and was tackled by Giants safety Xavier McKinney.

The speed we saw on Monday night could have gotten him on the men’s 4x100 relay team in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo or maybe in 2024 in Paris. Back at the 2000 NFL Combine, the then-Michigan Wolverines prospect ran a 5.28 in the 40-yard dash.

It was the second-slowest time in that year’s combine behind quarterback Chris Redman of Louisville at 5.37.

Click the tweet below to see Brady correct a reporter as to just how far his 10-yard scamper really was.

Run Tom Run

The 14-time Pro Bowler has rushed over 10 yards in three games, including the game on Monday Night. In Week 3 versus the Los Angeles Rams on the road, he had three carries for 14 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown as well.

In Week 5 at home against the Miami Dolphins, the three-time All-Pro had one carry for thirteen yards.

Rob Maaddi @RobMaaddi Tom Brady out here looking like Jalen Hurts on a 10-yard run. Tom Brady out here looking like Jalen Hurts on a 10-yard run.

Thus far, Brady has 51 total yards on the ground in the 2021 season. That is good for the 10th best season in rushing yards in his 22-year career.

Overall, he has posted three seasons of 100 yards or more on the ground. Brady has almost 1,100 yards rushing so far throughout his career to go with 26 career rushing touchdowns.

To place Brady’s all-time rushing touchdowns in perspective, three running backs in NFL history have had a season with more than 26 rushing touchdowns: LaDainian Tomlinson (28) and Shaun Alexander & Priest Holmes (27 each).

Carmen Vitali @CarmieV Gronk clears his throat after Brady’s 11-yard run is brought up. “Yeah, I was kinda open on that…”



Said he turned around to see why he wasn’t getting the ball, saw Tom running and thought to himself: “Man that’s pretty dope.”



😂😂😂 Gronk clears his throat after Brady’s 11-yard run is brought up. “Yeah, I was kinda open on that…”Said he turned around to see why he wasn’t getting the ball, saw Tom running and thought to himself: “Man that’s pretty dope.” 😂😂😂

The record for rushing touchdowns for a quarterback in a season belongs to Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. In his rookie year back in 2011, the quarterback had 14 rushing touchdowns.

The most rushing yards by a quarterback in a career belong to Falcons quarterback Michael Vick with 6,109 yards. At 44 years old and advanced technology, Brady could get there, right?

