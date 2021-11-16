Michael Vick the pocket passer? NFL Twitter reacts to former QB's stunning admission

Apparently, Michael Vick, the quintessential running quarterback, wanted to be a pocket passer. NFL Twitter had its thoughts on his recent admission, and it did not disappoint. After all, in the virtual world of video games, anything is possible.

Rodger Sherman @rodger



WHAT



WHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSERWHATWHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSERWHATWHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK

The former Atlanta quarterback's time has been clocked as low as 4.25, the fastest measured time for an NFL quarterback. The Atlanta Falcons picked him number one overall in 2001, and he has been the gold standard when it comes to running quarterbacks.

While he was electrifying as a Falcons player, his best statistical NFL season was in 2010 with the Philadelphia Eagles. That season, he threw for 3,018 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 676 yards and had nine rushing touchdowns.

StatMuse @statmuse Most 100-rush-yard games by a QB in NFL history:



10 — Michael Vick

10 — Lamar Jackson Most 100-rush-yard games by a QB in NFL history:10 — Michael Vick10 — Lamar Jackson https://t.co/5XL0Nk5MMq

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may go down as the best mobile quarterback in NFL history at his current pace, but Michael Vick was the precursor and prototype for running quarterbacks. At the peak of his career, no one was more electrifying on the field or in video games than the No. 7.

NFL Twitter reacts to Michael Vick’s admission that he plays Madden as a pocket passer

The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback offered his thoughts on himself and the iconic Madden football video game, which was a nice nostalgic stroll down memory lane for any fan who watched him play football in real life and played him in video games. The reaction on Twitter was that of surprise regarding Vick's admission that he’d rather be Tom Brady or Peyton Manning when playing Madden.

This is how we all felt about being a walking (running) cheat code in Madden:

Jonathan Booker @jon_marc_book @rodger The beauty of Madden (and video games in general) is being able to venture outside of yourself. Picking the worse team and making them the best. Picking a character nothing like you and beating the game. Vick was just experiencing that feeling @rodger The beauty of Madden (and video games in general) is being able to venture outside of yourself. Picking the worse team and making them the best. Picking a character nothing like you and beating the game. Vick was just experiencing that feeling

Even dragons get tired of being dragons. Perhaps the No. 7 wanted to pass more.

Rodger Sherman @rodger

twitter.com/rmj_equals_her… RMJ=H @rmj_equals_hero @rodger Well yeah, if he wanted to play as himself he could just go to practice @rodger Well yeah, if he wanted to play as himself he could just go to practice makes sense, like a dragon coming home from work after a long day of flying around and burning people alive and playing The Sims makes sense, like a dragon coming home from work after a long day of flying around and burning people alive and playing The Simstwitter.com/rmj_equals_her…

Lamar Jackson has broken almost all the records for a mobile quarterback, but the comparisons to the former Falcons quarterback are inevitable.

Michael Killi @MikeKilli Michael Vick > Lamar Jackson



Here's why



1) Went to a better college (some say the best)

2) Did it before it was cool

3) MUCH better arm

4) Literally just faster

5) Redemption

6) Never left, mid-game to poop

7) Better video game athlete Madden 04

8) Did it all with his left hand Michael Vick > Lamar JacksonHere's why1) Went to a better college (some say the best)2) Did it before it was cool3) MUCH better arm4) Literally just faster5) Redemption6) Never left, mid-game to poop7) Better video game athlete Madden 048) Did it all with his left hand https://t.co/cfF6DoWmCp

Why be yourself when you could be someone else?

RMJ=H @rmj_equals_hero @rodger Well yeah, if he wanted to play as himself he could just go to practice @rodger Well yeah, if he wanted to play as himself he could just go to practice

Yes, but even the great Peyton Manning probably picked the Atlanta Falcons at least once or twice when he played against Eli Manning on Madden.

🇵🇦BeeDub🇵🇦 @NYG_4_LIFE Rodger Sherman @rodger FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSER



WHAT



WHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSERWHATWHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK Even the greats know you win the game from the pocket! twitter.com/rodger/status/… Even the greats know you win the game from the pocket! twitter.com/rodger/status/…

Meanwhile, Madden 2050 will have Tom Brady because he will still be in the NFL then.

Tanya Ray Fox @TanyaRayFox



*checks notes*



Tom Brady. Rodger Sherman @rodger FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSER



WHAT



WHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSERWHATWHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK I agree, it is totally crazy for a QB with a lifelong dedication to the position to want to play Madden as*checks notes*Tom Brady. twitter.com/rodger/status/… I agree, it is totally crazy for a QB with a lifelong dedication to the position to want to play Madden as *checks notes* Tom Brady. twitter.com/rodger/status/…

Cheat code. All day.

Khari Thompson @kdthompson5 Rodger Sherman @rodger FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSER



WHAT



WHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSERWHATWHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK Who tf plays Madden as a pocket passer? You’re a goofy if you do that, I’m sorry. Give me a running QB all day 😂 twitter.com/rodger/status/… Who tf plays Madden as a pocket passer? You’re a goofy if you do that, I’m sorry. Give me a running QB all day 😂 twitter.com/rodger/status/…

Or like Batman playing as George Clooney.

M.G. @MarcasG Rodger Sherman @rodger FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSER



WHAT



WHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSERWHATWHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK Like Kal-El cosplaying as Clark Kent twitter.com/rodger/status/… Like Kal-El cosplaying as Clark Kent twitter.com/rodger/status/…

Shots fired. Although to be fair, if the shots came from Mason Rudolph, they probably missed their target.

Chris Burke @ChrisBurkeNFL Compared to Ben, Mason Rudolph is like Madden 04 Michael Vick from a mobility standpoint. Compared to Ben, Mason Rudolph is like Madden 04 Michael Vick from a mobility standpoint.

So many other things were banned from dorm rooms, like personal heaters, hotplates, and Oddball in GoldenEye.

A backup and an asshole @ericj_d Rodger Sherman @rodger FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSER



WHAT



WHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK FOX just aired a promo about their Madden documentary and they interviewed Michael Vick and he said HE PLAYED AS TOM BRADY AND PEYTON MANNING BECAUSE HE WANTED TO PLAY AS A POCKET PASSERWHATWHEN EVERY SINGLE OTHER PERSON IN THE WORLD WAS PLAYING AS MICHAEL VICK Madden 04 Mike Vick was outlawed in our dorm twitter.com/rodger/status/… Madden 04 Mike Vick was outlawed in our dorm twitter.com/rodger/status/…

