Michael Vick the pocket passer? NFL Twitter reacts to former QB's stunning admission

Apparently, Michael Vick, the quintessential running quarterback, wanted to be a pocket passer. NFL Twitter had its thoughts on his recent admission, and it did not disappoint. After all, in the virtual world of video games, anything is possible.
The former Atlanta quarterback's time has been clocked as low as 4.25, the fastest measured time for an NFL quarterback. The Atlanta Falcons picked him number one overall in 2001, and he has been the gold standard when it comes to running quarterbacks.
While he was electrifying as a Falcons player, his best statistical NFL season was in 2010 with the Philadelphia Eagles. That season, he threw for 3,018 yards with 21 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 676 yards and had nine rushing touchdowns.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson may go down as the best mobile quarterback in NFL history at his current pace, but Michael Vick was the precursor and prototype for running quarterbacks. At the peak of his career, no one was more electrifying on the field or in video games than the No. 7.
NFL Twitter reacts to Michael Vick’s admission that he plays Madden as a pocket passer
The former Atlanta Falcons quarterback offered his thoughts on himself and the iconic Madden football video game, which was a nice nostalgic stroll down memory lane for any fan who watched him play football in real life and played him in video games. The reaction on Twitter was that of surprise regarding Vick's admission that he’d rather be Tom Brady or Peyton Manning when playing Madden.
This is how we all felt about being a walking (running) cheat code in Madden:
Even dragons get tired of being dragons. Perhaps the No. 7 wanted to pass more.
Lamar Jackson has broken almost all the records for a mobile quarterback, but the comparisons to the former Falcons quarterback are inevitable.
Why be yourself when you could be someone else?
Yes, but even the great Peyton Manning probably picked the Atlanta Falcons at least once or twice when he played against Eli Manning on Madden.
Meanwhile, Madden 2050 will have Tom Brady because he will still be in the NFL then.
Cheat code. All day.
Or like Batman playing as George Clooney.
Shots fired. Although to be fair, if the shots came from Mason Rudolph, they probably missed their target.
So many other things were banned from dorm rooms, like personal heaters, hotplates, and Oddball in GoldenEye.
