"I know he gunning for it" - Here's what Michael Vick had to say about Lamar Jackson potentially breaking all his NFL records

Michael Vick was the greatest running quarterback in NFL history for a long time. But since Lamar Jackson entered the league, the clock has begun ticking on how much longer Vick will hold that title.

Jackson is just 24 years old and is already breaking records that Vick held. Some might think Vick would be jealous by seeing someone shatter his records in such little time.

But when Michael Vick spoke to TMZ Sports Sunday, his response couldn't have been more professional and supportive of the 2019 MVP.

TMZ @TMZ If Lamar Jackson ends up breaking all of Michael Vick's records ... the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports he's just fine with it. tmz.com/2021/11/14/mic… If Lamar Jackson ends up breaking all of Michael Vick's records ... the NFL legend tells TMZ Sports he's just fine with it. tmz.com/2021/11/14/mic…

Here's what Michael Vick had to say about Lamar Jackson potentially breaking all his NFL records

Michael Vick told TMZ Sports that records are meant to be broken. Vick knows it's inevitable that Jackson will surpass him in the record book and surpass him as the greatest running quarterback in history. Vick said,

"Hell yeah I'm rooting for it. It's for the good of the game of football. Records are made to be broken, baby. "I know he gunning for it. I know he gunning for it."

Entering Week 10, Jackson is less than 2,600 yards away from Vick's career rushing yardage total. Jackson has a staggering 3,545 career yards on the ground in 55 career games.

That's an average of 64.4 yards per game, which is a lot for a quarterback.

Michael Vick's career total was 6,109 rushing yards. His yards per carry average is 7.0, which is one yard more than Jackson's 6.0 average.

It's fair to wonder what Vick's stats would have looked like had he not missed the 2007 and 2008 seasons. He was 27 and 28 years old during that time, which is an athlete's peak prime.

Jackson is on the path to surpassing Michael Vick

For as great as Michael Vick was during the 2000's decade, Jackson has been better and more dominant the last three seasons. Jackson recently surpassed Vick's record of most 100-yard rushing games by a quarterback with 12.

NFL on ESPN @ESPNNFL



Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a QB with 12. (including playoffs)



(📍 One of one 😈Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a QB with 12. (including playoffs)(📍 @USAA One of one 😈Lamar Jackson has passed Michael Vick for the most 100-yard rushing games by a QB with 12. (including playoffs)(📍 @USAA) https://t.co/JXmQm4mexv

Another record of Michael Vick that is in danger of being broken is the most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single season. Vick's 1,039 yards in 2006 is highly impressive, but Jackson has 639 already with eight games left to play.

By the time Jackson retires, his accolades will have made Michael Vick look like a pocket passer in comparison. But Vick is a good sport about it.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Baltimore Ravens were the biggest winners of the 2018 draft, thanks to Jackson being available long after he should've been at pick 32.

Edited by LeRon Haire