Lamar Jackson vs Michael Vick: who's better?

Coming out of college, Lamar Jackson drew many comparisons to Michael Vick. Both quarterbacks appeared to be more athletic with their legs than their arms. But not many expected Lamar Jackson to explode into the NFL zeitgeist with as much gusto as Vick.

Now nearing the end of his first contract with some data to use for substantial comparisons, who is better so far, Lamar Jackson or Michael Vick? Here's a look at the two quarterbacks during their first three seasons in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson

Lamar Jackson has been the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens since 2018. His rookie season saw him take the reins from the tired Joe Flacco and lead the team to the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They lost their first playoff game, but Lamar Jackson showed plenty of flashes during his rookie year.

When Lamar Jackson wins a Super Bowl, the receipts that are going to be pulled out from Ravens fans all over the world will be legendary — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 29, 2021

He went on to help the Ravens make the playoffs in each of the following years leading up to today. In other words, the Ravens made the playoffs in 2019 and 2020.

In 2018, Jackson threw for six touchdowns and three interceptions. In 2019, Jackson threw for 36 touchdowns and six interceptions. In 2020, Jackson threw for 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

However, the biggest aspect for Jackson is his legs. In 2018, he rushed for 695 yards. In 2019, he rushed for 1206 yards. In 2020, he rushed for 1005 yards.

Michael Vick

Michael Vick was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2001. Similar to Jackson, Vick was a unique quarterback who was much more comfortable with his legs than his arm. His rookie season was practically a scratch with only two touchdowns and three interceptions.

Vick's second season was his true breakout year, similar to Lamar Jackson's second season. He threw for 16 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That season, he also earned 777 yards on the ground. The team ended up going to the playoffs and losing in the divisional round.

Lamar Jackson

Vick's third season saw him throw four touchdowns and three interceptions. His participation in the season was short due to injury.

Vick or Jackson?

Put simply, Vick's early career has been dwarfed by Lamar Jackson's. Jackson has outperformed him in the air, on the ground, and on the attendance sheet. Michael Vick was seen as the ultimate rushing quarterback for well over a decade, but he was only a prototype for Lamar Jackson. In other words, Jackson is now a better "Michael Vick" than Michael Vick.

