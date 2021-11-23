NFL Rumors: Cam Newton could be offered fresh contract by Panthers after this season

It came as a bit of a shock when the Carolina Panthers announced that they had signed Cam Newton. The former NFL MVP was drafted by the Panthers and spent the next nine seasons with the team, even leading them to a Super Bowl which would end in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

Newton played for the New England Patriots last season and was then re-signed by the Patriots this season but was released just before the start of the season. While rumors swirled that Newton could end up on any team that was in need of a quarterback, nobody believed he would end up back in Carolina after the tumultuous departure he had in early 2020.

It seems that both the Carolina Panthers organization and Cam Newton have resolved their issues with each other and have officially moved on to start this possible next chapter with the organization.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSOverreactionMonday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE Cam Newton back in Carolina is AWESOME.. he looked very good one week into Joe Brady's offense Cam Newton back in Carolina is AWESOME.. he looked very good one week into Joe Brady's offense#PMSOverreactionMonday #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/SmMfPt7kBk

Could QB Cam Newton get an extension with the Carolina Panthers?

When Sam Darnold went down with a fractured shoulder, the Carolina Panthers quickly acted to re-sign Cam Newton. Newton and the Panthers were able to get a big 34-10 win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, in his first game this season. On Sunday, Newton got the start against his former head coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team but just didn't have enough to get the win.

PFF CAR Panthers @PFF_Panthers



🔼 Brady Christensen (OT)- 81.1

🔼 Christian McCaffrey (HB)- 76.1

🔼 John Miller (OG)- 74.6

🔼 Cam Newton (QB)- 73.3

🔼 D.J. Moore (WR)- 72.6 Highest-graded #Panthers from Week 11:🔼 Brady Christensen (OT)- 81.1🔼 Christian McCaffrey (HB)- 76.1🔼 John Miller (OG)- 74.6🔼 Cam Newton (QB)- 73.3🔼 D.J. Moore (WR)- 72.6 Highest-graded #Panthers from Week 11:🔼 Brady Christensen (OT)- 81.1 🔼 Christian McCaffrey (HB)- 76.1🔼 John Miller (OG)- 74.6🔼 Cam Newton (QB)- 73.3🔼 D.J. Moore (WR)- 72.6 https://t.co/QPDZLxEnXq

According to FOX's NFL insider Jay Glazer, the Carolina Panthers may extend Cam Newton after this season for at the very least next season. Prior to his injury, Sam Darnold wasn't performing as the Panthers had hoped when they signed him, meaning they could decide to part ways with the quarterback after this season, or even put him lower on the depth chart.

“It all depends on how Cam plays. I know the Panthers look at it and don’t think there are a lot of great options out there with the college prospects,” Glazer said prior to Sunday’s NFL action. “If they can’t land one of the big fish (via trade or signing) in the offseason, they would hope that a guy like Cam Newton can step up and be their future.”

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Glazer said they feel that drafting a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft wouldn't be beneficial to their overall plan and that Cam Newton would bring more of an opportunity.

Edited by Henno van Deventer