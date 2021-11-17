NFL Fantasy Football: Should I pick Cam Newton for Week 11?

The idea of Cam Newton salvaging your fantasy season in 2021 isn't as absurd as it looks. The newly-signed Carolina Panthers quarterback will make his first start for the team since 2019 on Sunday, with P. J. Walker returning to the bench and Sam Darnold on injured reserve.

Newton is far from his best days and he surely won't play at the MVP level he disposed of in 2015 as the Panthers reached the Super Bowl. Still, he can be your magic weapon for the final hurdle of the fantasy season, as his qualities may earn you extra points through the ground game.

Let's analyze whether Cam Newton is a viable option for your fantasy team in Week 11.

Should you pick up Cam Newton?

As you've probably heard, Cam Newton is back on the field. He returned in style, scoring two touchdowns in just nine snaps against the Arizona Cardinals defense.

Of course, he's not going to maintain this 22.2 percent touchdown rate per snap over the course of an entire game, but against the Washington Football Team, he might have his breakout game this season. According to ESPN Fantasy Football, no defense has allowed more points to quarterbacks this season than Washington.

There's also the rushing situation. One of Newton's touchdowns on Sunday was scored through the ground, in a play that had no business working until Supercam worked his magic. He's still an asset rushing the ball, and Washington's pass rush will be without injured star defensive ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat.

The Panthers will be desperate to win this game, and the matchup is favorable. It's obviously an emotional game for all sides, with Newton facing his former head coach Ron Rivera for the first time. Another highlight is Rivera's return to Carolina for the first time since being fired in late 2019 (his team played the Panthers last season, but the game was in Washington).

The thing about Newton is that you can't expect him to be at a high level while passing the ball in just his first game as a starter this season and without complete knowledge of the playbook. But he offers so much value as a runner that you've got to consider him an asset.

He's still available in most of the leagues, so depending on what options you have for quarterback in Week 11, go ahead and start Cam Newton. There's a good chance you won't regret it.

