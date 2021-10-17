3 teams that should sign Cam Newton after quarterback changes vaccination stance

When Cam Newton was cut by the New England Patriots, a lot of reasons were thrown about. One reason that was more often whispered is that it was because of Cam Newton's vaccination status.

He was unvaccinated at the time he was cut, which is why he had to follow stricter protocols than others who were vaccinated and that is perhaps not a burden that the Patriots were comfortable taking.

But now the point has become moot and Cam Newton has at least removed one potential hurdle to his return.

Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo From @gmfb Weekend: Sources tell me and @RapSheet teams have been told Cam Newton is now vaccinated. So the debate on whether that's an impediment to his being back in the NFL is now moot.

Given his new vaccination status, here are three teams that should consider him.

Teams that could benefit from having Cam Newton on their roster

#1 – Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is just not the quarterback he once was. Sure, the Pittsburgh Steelers won last week. But the yards per throw are down and Roethlisberger is just not coming up with the plays that we have come to know from him. There is a good chance that Ben Roethlisberger may retire next season.

The NFL draft for quarterbacks next season is not that strong. What better way for the Steelers to have an NFL-ready quarterback to deputize this season and take over next season, if need be? The Steelers should seriously consider Cam Newton.

#2 – Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are having a season to forget. Part of it is down to an offensive line that is just not providing enough protection to their quarterbacks. Tua Tagovailoa is expected to be back soon and Jacoby Brissett will likely become the backup quarterback again.

But behind such a porous offensive line, they require a more experienced quarterback with proven pocket mobility. Cam Newton represents a better value than the oft-linked Deshaun Watson, in terms of both on-field experience and off-field allegations.

#3 – Washington Football Team

Cam Newton had his best years under Ron Rivera. The current Washington Football Team head coach still has a great relationship with him.

Also Read

Taylor Heinicke has done as well as he can and that has not been enough. In the last game against the New Orleans Saints, he could not utilize turnovers to lead his team to the end zone and had two bad interceptions.

With Ryan Fitzpatrick still out, Cam Newton could be the one to stabilize the situation in Washington and there is a great possibility that the coach-quarterback duo will again set the NFL alight.

Edited by Samuel Green