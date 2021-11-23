Watch: Julian Edelman's impersonation of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski will leave you in splits

As with every episode of ESPN2's "Manningcast," Peyton and Eli Manning brought the laughs on Monday night's broadcast between the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Recently retired New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was their guest in the fourth quarter.

Edelman, who was teammates with the now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, brought a lot of insight from his days playing with the two. And it turned out to be just as funny as one could have imagined.

With just under three minutes to go in Monday night's game, Brady and Gronkowski were seen talking on the sidelines. With the Buccaneers leading 30-10, Brady's night was over and backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert had entered the game.

The Mannings asked Edelman to tell them what he thought Brady and Gronkowski were talking about on the sidelines. Julian Edelman then proceeded to do his best Gronkowski impression, talking about his previous lung/rib injury and missing practice, which, of course, tickled the two hosts and everyone watching.

Edelman's impersonation went in the following manner:

Gronkowski: My lungs really hurt, I need like two more days of practice and I'll be there.

Brady: Babe, I thought you did really well today. We gotta keep it going, we have to get better. I could have gotten you on that one but, I got you on the other. Babe, I thought you did great.

Edelman then said that Brady's reply would include "a lot of babes," which, he said, was one of Brady's favorite words to say. Watch the full clip here:

Brady called Edelman after Tampa Bay move

Edelman also disclosed that when Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after leaving the New England Patriots, the quarterback called him. Brady apparently asked Edelman to join him in Tampa.

Patriots Nation @PatsNationBOS



Edelman’s response: “Absolutely not.”



On the #MNFonESPN Manningcast last night, Julian Edelman revealed that Tom Brady tried to get him to go to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as well.

Edelman's response: "Absolutely not."

Edelman said his response was: "Absolutely not!" He clearly wanted to end his NFL career with the New England Patriots, which is what he did before retiring this past offseason.

