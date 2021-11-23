Monday Night Football Manningcast Week 11: Time, How To Watch, TV Schedule, Live Stream ft. Peyton and Eli Manning

When ESPN debuted the "Manningcast" version of Monday Night Football earlier this season, it instantly became a hit. Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning give their take on the game, live from home, while interviewing a different guest each quarter.

While the Manningcast brings laughs and fun to Monday Night Football, it also apparently brings unfortunate results to current NFL players who have been guests on the show. Current NFL players who appeared as guests on the Manningcast have gone on to lose the following week.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski, quarterback Tom Brady, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford all went on to lose the next game.

Last week, Golden State Warriors Draymond Green vowed to break the curse and it seems he may have done just that as he and the Warriors defeated the Brooklyn Nets the following night.

Whether luck will turn for future guests remains to be seen.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Draymond had jokes for Peyton on the Manning cast 😅



(via

"As great as you're supposed to be, the Colts cut you.”Draymond had jokes for Peyton on the Manning cast 😅(via @NFL "As great as you're supposed to be, the Colts cut you.”Draymond had jokes for Peyton on the Manning cast 😅(via @NFL)https://t.co/zEC6macDaC

How to watch the Manningcast

Eli Manning will get to watch his former team, who he won two Super Bowls with, as the New York Giants travel to Raymond James Stadium to face the defending Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tom Brady.

The Week 11 game is one of the ten games that the Manningcast will broadcast this season. The show, which has become a fan favorite, will be broadcast at 8:15PM EST on ESPN2.

This week, ESPN will broadcast the show with Peyton and Eli Manning to ESPN+ subscribers.

PFF @PFF Phil Mickelson is avoiding the Manningcast curse 😂

Phil Mickelson is avoiding the Manningcast curse 😂 https://t.co/vtsU7LOoay

Who are going to be the guests for Week 11 Manningcast?

Guests for the Week 11 broadcast of the Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning will be:

Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells will talk to Peyton and Eli in the first quarter. The two-time Super Bowl winning coach (coached) the New York Giants from 1983-1990, so he should be able to give some good insight.

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will join the Manningcast in the second quarter, which definitely should bring some laughs for fans watching.

In the third quarter, former U.S. Secretary of State and NFL superfan Condoleezza Rice will join the broadcast. Rice, a Cleveland Browns fan, has said in the past that her dream job would be that of NFL Commissioner and that she would welcome the job if ever asked.

To cap off Monday Night Football's alternate show, former New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman will take the fourth quarter. As a longtime teammate of now Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, he should have some stories about the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As with last week, there won't be any current NFL players joining the Manningcast, assuming to prevent the curse from occurring again.

Edited by LeRon Haire