NFL: Why did Julian Edelman retire? Patriots star's injury history explained

The New England Patriots have made the headliners once again in the 2021 NFL off-season. On Monday night, Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL. New England lost a major piece to their football team when Edelman announced his retirement on social media.

The big question that is hovering over the decision is, why did Julian Edelman decide to retire from the game of football?

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

The New England Patriots terminated Julian Edelman's contract due to a failed physical on Monday. This is something that is not a big surprise because the knee injury that Julian Edelman suffered in 2020 has been nagging him for some time now. The Patriots knew that Edelman wouldn't be healthy enough to play a full season.

Edelman was held to just six games in 2020 and needed surgery to repair his injured knee. All signs are pointing towards his knee injury and failed physical being the true reason behind his retirement. Edelman had this to say during his retirement speech.

"Nothing in my career has ever come easy. And, no surprise, this isn't going to be easy either. I always said, I'm gonna go until the wheels come off. They finally hace fallen off. Due to an injury last year, I'll be making my official announcement of retirement from football. It was a hard decision, but the right decision for me and my family. I'm honored, and so proud, to be retiring a Patriot."

Julian Edelman has suffered a lot of injuries throughout his NFL career. Let's look at a timeline of the injuries that Julian Edelman has sustained over the past 12 seasons.

Julian Edelman's injury history timeline

New England Patriots WR Julian Edelman

2009 NFL Season

-- Forearm Fracture: Julian Edelman missed a total of four games from his forearm fracture in 2009

2010 NFL Season

-- Pedal Foot Sprain: Julian Edelman missed the final two preseason games and the regular season opener

-- Concussion: Edelman didn't miss any games after suffering a concussion

2011 NFL Season

-- Pedal Ankle Sprain: Julian Edelman missed one preseason game from this injury

-- Hand: Edelman suffered a hand injury in the third preseason game but didn't miss any meaningful time.

-- Pedal Ankle Sprain: This injury caused Julian Edelman to miss three games.

2012 NFL Season

-- Hand Metacarpal Fracture: Edelman missed three games

-- Concussion: only missed the rest of the Patriots' current game

-- Pedal Foot Fracture: This caused Julian Edelman to miss the last four games of the season.

2013 NFL Season

-- Pedal Foot: Edelman re-injured with a foot injury but didn't miss any time

2014 NFL Season

-- Bruised Thigh: Missed practice time but no game time

-- Concussion: Missed the last two games of the season

2015 NFL Season

-- Concussion: Suffered concussion during the Super Bowl but passed concussion protocols

-- Pedal Ankle Sprain: Julian Edelman sprained his ankle during training camp and missed the entire preseason

-- Pedal Foot Fracture: Suffered a Jones fracture in his left foot and missed the final seven games of the season but returned during the playoffs.

2016 NFL Season

-- Pedal Foot: Julian Edelman had his second surgery to repair his foot but returned during the third preseason game

2017 NFL Season

-- ACL Tear: Edelman tore his ACL in the third preseason game and missed the entire season.

2019 NFL Season

-- Shoulder A/C Joint Separation: Edelman was limited in practice but didn't miss time

2020 NFL Season

-- Knee Patella Sprain: had a procedure done but he ended up on Injured Reserve and missed 10 games.