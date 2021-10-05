Why Peyton and Eli Manning aren't on Monday Night Football broadcast in Week 4

Monday Night Football has been a fixture in households since 1970. With legendary hosts from the likes of Howard Cosell and Frank Gifford to Al Michaels and Jon Gruden, Monday Night Football has always been a ratings bonanza.

This year brought a pleasant addition to the typical Monday Night Football broadcast. As regular Monday Night Football games air on ESPN, there is an alternative edition of the show featuring Peyton and Eli Manning that airs simultaneously on ESPN 2.

The two Manning brothers are being simulcast from their own homes as they talk about the game in real-time and also have live guests on the show. So far this season, they have had players and celebrities such as LeBron James, Brett Favre, and Rob Gronkowski, just to name a few.

Danny Lawhon @DannyLawhon I was very, VERY skeptical going in, but this Manning mega cast experiment is pretty incredible. Helps that the game has been situationally interesting. Would love to see how a 31-10 blowout is handled but Peyton, Eli and friends made the most of this tonight. Compelling. I was very, VERY skeptical going in, but this Manning mega cast experiment is pretty incredible. Helps that the game has been situationally interesting. Would love to see how a 31-10 blowout is handled but Peyton, Eli and friends made the most of this tonight. Compelling.

But for the upcoming Monday Night Football game tonight between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers, the famous Manning duo's version won't be on the air.

What has happened to our beloved Manning brothers' alternative broadcast of Monday Night Football?

Eli Manning @EliManning This is my tech team for MNF. This is my tech team for MNF. https://t.co/SsaoGLbnZw

The Manning Brothers Monday Night Football edition has been sacked for Week 4

Well, as it turns out, Peyton and Eli's version of Monday Night Football is under contract to air only 10 shows for this season. The contract is for a total of three years and spans 30 NFL games. With this in mind, ESPN chose to give the brothers a little down time.

In essence, this may be great for fans and viewers because this isn't the end of their highly-rated show. It also gives fans of the show the chance to perhaps save the guys for some of the better matchups (although tonight's AFC West showdown of the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Los Angeles Chargers promises to be a good one).

When will we see Peyton and Eli again?

No need to worry because ESPN has the Mannings' broadcast of Monday Night Football coming back in Week 7, when the New Orleans Saints go on the road to take on the Seattle Seahawks.

The Mannings' broadcast version of Monday Night Football has been a hit so far. Peyton Manning recently spoke about the concept for their show.

"It is kind of like you are watching the game at a bar and me and Eli show up and watch the game with you. That is kind of the theme. We are not going to be in a booth."

It's safe to say that the world will await the return of Peyton and Eli's MNF version. But, in the meantime, for tonight...let's get ready for some football!

