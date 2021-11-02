How to watch Manningcast during Chiefs vs. Giants in Week 8?

When ESPN unveiled the Manningcast, an alternative broadcast during Monday Night Football with Peyton Manning and Eli Manning as commentators, everyone expected this to be one of the best features of the 2021 season. And they were right.

Manningcast is vastly different from a standard NFL broadcast. The Manning brothers do a fantastic job breaking down the plays and telling stories from their playing days. Viewers get a lot more insight into the game and learn intricacies about football that they previously weren't aware of.

Want to have a new experience regarding Monday Night Football? Then get into the action and enjoy the Manningcast.

How to watch the Manningcast?

If you want to watch the game with Peyton and Eli, former NFL quarterbacks and brothers who have both won multiple Super Bowls, explaining the game with in-depth analysis and plenty of banter, all you need to do is watch Monday Night Football on ESPN2.

The Manning brothers signed a contract with the network to broadcast 10 of the 17 Monday Night Football games this year. They were present during Weeks 1 to 3, missed the three following weeks. They returned in Week 7 with a couple of more Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks joining the broadcast. Tom Brady and Drew Brees made an appearance on Manningcast during the Saints-Seahawks game last Monday.

ESPN hasn't released a list of games that will have the Manningcast available as an alternate. The only official information available is that the broadcast will happen six more times this year, including today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Giants.

It's unclear whether Peyton and Eli will be in the booth for the inaugural Monday Night Football playoff game on the Wild Card Round on January 17, 2022.

Who are the guests on Manningcast in Week 8?

The lineup of guests for tonight's game isn't as star-studded as last week's, but it's still a fascinating mix.

See you on ESPN2 🚨 The Manningcast for Week 8 is set! 🍿Jon StewartMichael StrahanJosh AllenMichael IrvinSee you on ESPN2 🚨 @OmahaProd The Manningcast for Week 8 is set! 🍿Jon StewartMichael StrahanJosh AllenMichael IrvinSee you on ESPN2 🚨 @OmahaProd https://t.co/DtnuZI4BgQ

Two Hall of Famers will appear during the Manningcast broadcast tonight: Michael Irvin, a former wide receiver who was inducted into the Hall in 2007, and defensive end Michael Strahan, who received his gold jacket in 2014.

Buffalo Bills quarterback and one of the frontrunners for the MVP award, Josh Allen, will also appear. Comedian Jon Stewart rounds up the Manningcast guestlist for Week 8.

If you want to watch the game with brilliant football minds breaking down plays, then you should switch to ESPN2 during tonight's game between the Chiefs and the Giants and enjoy the Manningcast.

